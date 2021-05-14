Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Remains Low on Akshaya Tritiya; Experts Say Buy On Dips

Gold was trading lower in the Indian market on Akshaya Tritiya (May 14), following the trend in the international market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts dipped 0.15% to Rs 47,365 for 10 grams at 9.55 am on Friday. July silver future were trading lower by 0.11% at Rs 70,399 a kilogram.
Gold edged lower on Friday as US Treasury yields rose to an eight-week high and the dollar firmed after a bigger-than-expected rise. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,823.77 per ounce by 0127 GMT. Bullion lost 0.4% so far this week. US gold futures were steady at $1,823.20, Reuters reported. The dollar index held firm near a one-week high, and was set for a weekly gain against its rivals, news agency mentioned.
“Currently, the 10-year note is yielding 1.699%, gaining seven basis points from the open when notes were fixed at 1.693%. Gold futures incurred a strong selloff trading to a low today of $1813 before recovering slightly. A tremendous factor to today’s decline in gold besides higher yields was dollar strength which gained approximately three-quarters of a percent and is currently fixed at 90.785. It is more likely that gold’s trajectory for the remainder of this year is up, rather than down," said Amit Khare, AVP- research commodities, Ganganagar Commodities Limited.
