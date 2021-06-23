Gold Price Today Down Rs 8,000 from Record Highs. Should you Invest?

Gold was trading flat in India on Wednesday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures climbed 0.18 per cent at Rs 47,097 for 10 grams at 1145 hours IST on June 21. Silver saw a marginal jump on June 23. July silver futures were up by 0.28 per cent at Rs 67,747 a kilogram.

In the international market, gold prices increased on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell pledged to keep interest rates near zero for some time. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,781.18 per ounce as of 0420 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2% at $1,781.30 per ounce. The dollar index rose 0.1% in the session against its rivals.

“Gold and silver prices are modestly down in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, as the markets are on hold ahead of highly anticipated comments from the U.S. central bank chief this afternoon. August gold futures were last down $4.90 at $1,778.00 and July Comex silver was last down $0.20 at $25.82 an ounce. The marketplace on Tuesday afternoon will closely scrutinize Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks to a House committee. Powell’s prepared text for today’s appearance on the coronavirus pandemic, released Monday afternoon, shows him reiterating the rise in inflation is transitory. The key outside markets today see the U.S. dollar index weaker. Nymex crude oil futures are weaker and trading around $72.65 a barrel after hitting a 2.5-year high of $73.36. overnight. Brent crude traded above $75.00 overnight amid signs global demand for energy continues to increase. Reports said Russia is considering proposing OPEC and its allies increase output at the next OPEC meeting on July 1, with the world oil market presently estimated to need an additional 3 million barrels a day to satisfy demand. The yield on the benchmark US Treasury 10-year note is presently fetching 1.5%," said Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities Limited.

