Gold Price up by Rs 10 at Rs 50,410 Today; Silver Down by Rs 610

The price of 24-carat gold today increased by Rs 10, from Rs 50,410 per 10 gram to Rs 50,420 per 10 gram. On the other hand, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 49,420 per 10 gram, registering a rise of Rs 10, according to Good Returns. Yesterday, 22-carat gold cost Rs 49,410 per 10 gram.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 22-carat yellow metal is Rs 49,320 per 10 gram and Rs 49,420 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold costs Rs 53,800 per 10 gram and Rs 50,420 per 10 gram.

In Chennai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 52,920 per 10 gram and Rs 52,690 per 10 gram, while the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,520 per 10 gram and Rs 49,780 per 10 gram.

In Bengaluru, the price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is Rs 47,770 per 10 gram and Rs 52,110 per 10 gram. The 22-carat yellow metal costs Rs 48,520 per 10 gram in Hyderabad, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,920 per 10 gram.

The price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold stands at Rs 46,720 per 10 gram and Rs 50,970 per 10 gram in Kerala. In Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,230 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,630 per 10 gram.

On Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures plunged 0.9 per cent, reaching Rs 50,130 per 10 gram, reported livemint. In the previous session, the price of yellow metal had moved up 0.4 per cent on MCX.

In the international market, gold price remained steady around the $1,900 level as investors focused on the health of US President Donald Trump. However, US gold futures moved south by 0.1 per cent to $1,906.30.

Apart from this, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust decreased by 0.05 per cent to 1,275.60 tonnes on Friday. SDPR is the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund.

The price of silver on Monday fell by Rs 610, from Rs 61,210 per kilogram to Rs 60,600 per kilogram. On MCX, silver futures plunged 0.88 per cent to Rs 60,605 per kilogram. In the last session, the price of silver had gone up about 1.6 per cent.