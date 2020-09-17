Gold Price Witness Spike of Rs 13 Per Gram, Here’s How it Has Changed Prices in Your City

It is the fifth consecutive day that the price of gold has increased across India. Both 22 karat and 24 karat purity gold have witnessed a spike of Rs 13 per gram. The price of gold is determined by a variety of factors, therefore the price of the precious metal is different in different states.

As reported by Good Returns, the price of 24 karat gold on Wednesday, September 17, is Rs 5158 per gram, while the cost of 22 karat purity of the same metal is Rs 5058.

As far as the last couple of days are concerned, the increase in price has also not been static. On September 13, the price rose by Rs 1, followed by a steep hike of Rs 45 and Rs 55 on September 14 and September 15, respectively.

In terms of state-wise pricing in metro cities, the most expensive gold today is available in the capital city followed by Chennai. In Delhi, the price is Rs 54,980 for 10 grams of 24 karat purity and Rs 50,400 for 22 karat purity per 10 grams. In Chennai, gold can be purchased for Rs 53,950 and Rs 49,450 for 24 karat and 22 karat, respectively. It must be noted that even though the price of 24 karat gold in Chennai is second among Indian cities, the price of the 22 karat material is not as high.

The third most expensive city for gold today in Kolkata. The cost of 24 karat gold is Rs 53,600, while the price of 22 karat is Rs 50, 900 for 10 grams. It may come as a surprise that the price of gold in Mumbai is the fourth most expensive in the list when it comes to a comparison in metro cities. In Mumbai, you can purchase gold for Rs 51,580 of 24 karat purity and Rs 50, 580 per 10 grams.

The price of the yellow metal in Bengaluru is RS 53,560 for 24 karat and Rs 49,100 for 22 karat.