Gold Prices Drop, Silver Rises Slightly; Check Out Rates in Your City

The price of one gram of 22-carat gold has decreased by Rs 16 and stands at Rs 4,831.The cost of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold is Rs 48,310 after a reduction of Rs 160 in its price, whereas the same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,310 after a decrease of Rs 160 in the price of 10 grams. The prices have been collected from reputed jewellery owners by Good Returns.

Following the national trend, in India’s capital Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold has decreased by Rs 410 per 10 grams to Rs 48,050. If you are planning to buy 10 grams of 24-carat in Delhi, then the rate is Rs 52,420 after a decrease of Rs 440.In Chennai, there has been a decrease in the price of 10 grams onboth the qualities of gold. For 22-carat gold, the price has decreased by Rs 210 and now stands at Rs 46,800. The price for 24-carat gold has decreased by Rs 226 and stands at Rs 51,054.

The decrease in the price of gold in Kolkata is slight as compared to the other two major cities. After a reduction of Rs 10 per 10 grams for both the qualities, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,800 while for 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 51,500.

Internationally, the price of gold has increased by Rs 4.70. The gold price per ounce is USD 1,848.10.In the last 30 days, the performance of gold has increased by 0.47 percent which is equivalent to USD 8.60.

Silver rate has gone up by Rs 9 per 10 grams to Rs 648 after remaining unchanged for a day. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of one kilogram of the metal is Rs 64,800. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, the price of one kilogram of the metal is Rs 69,600.