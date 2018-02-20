GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Gold Prices Fall for a Third Day as Dollar Bounces off December 2014-lows

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,341.20 an ounce at 0340 GMT. Earlier, it fell to as low as $1,340.16, the lowest since Feb. 14.

Reuters

Updated:February 20, 2018, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gold Prices Fall for a Third Day as Dollar Bounces off December 2014-lows
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Gold prices fell for a third straight session on Tuesday as the dollar rebounded from over three-year lows hit last week, while investors waited for the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,341.20 an ounce at 0340 GMT. Earlier, it fell to as low as $1,340.16, the lowest since Feb. 14.

U.S. gold futures were down 1 percent at $1,342.90 per ounce, posting its biggest one-day fall in nearly two weeks.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.3 percent at 89.397. It fell to 88.253 last week, the lowest since December 2014.

The U.S. currency showed signs of a bounce-back as some investors bought in after last week's declines, though the gains on Tuesday were capped by growing concerns that a rising fiscal deficit in the United States could disrupt the economy.

The minutes of the January Fed meeting will provide key guidance for the dollar and gold, said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities.

"The key driver will be interest rate hikes ... How fast and how many times they can raise," Lau added.

The U.S. Fed will release the minutes of its Jan. 30 to 31 policy meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was held during last month's drop in equity markets and investors are interested in the Fed's response to the market gyrations as well as the rate outlook.

Higher U.S. interest rates would limit demand for non-interest bearing gold.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, their recent recovery stalling after European equities broke a winning streak.

Analysts said despite the rate hike outlook, investors will still be weary of rising inflation in the United States.

Gold prices rose 2.4 percent last week in its best weekly gain in more than five months, as investors bought gold on fears of rising inflation in the United States.

Spot gold is expected to test a support at $1,338 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling more to the next support at $1,326, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6 percent at $16.57 an ounce.

Palladium was 0.4 percent lower at $1,028.65, after rising to the highest since Feb. 2 at $1,050 in the previous session.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You