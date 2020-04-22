BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Gold Prices Inch Lower Amid Stronger Dollar Offsetting Safe-haven Buying

Representative image of gold. (Reuters)

Representative image of gold. (Reuters)

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,683.08 per ounce by 0347 GMT, after touching a near two-week low on Tuesday as the oil rout triggered a panic sell-off in wider markets, fuelling a rush for liquidity.

  • Reuters Washington
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
Share this:

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar and dash for cash following a historic rout in US crude oil futures curbed demand for the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,683.08 per ounce by 0347 GMT, after touching a near two-week low on Tuesday as the oil rout triggered a panic sell-off in wider markets, fuelling a rush for liquidity.

US gold futures rose 1% to $1,704.60.

"There is a tussle between safe-haven buying and the need for cash," said Cameron Alexander, an analyst with Refinitiv-owned metals consultancy GFMS, adding that a stronger dollar also weighed on bullion.

Traders will move from riskier assets to safe havens if stocks drop, he said, adding that investors were also hoarding cash to protect themselves from another sell-off in equities.

Against key rivals, the dollar hovered near a two-week high scaled on Tuesday.

Asian share markets dropped to two-week lows as the floor fell out from under crude prices, exposing the deep economic damage from the pandemic.

After falling into negative territory for the first time in history, U.S. crude futures recovered slightly, but the market continues to be plagued by a mounting supply glut and a virus-led demand collapse.

Gold may come under pressure in the longer term as it is used as a hedge against inflation and falling crude prices tend to rise deflationary pressures in the market, analysts said.

However, massive monetary and fiscal stimulus measures by global central banks, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve, and governments will keep gold supported, analysts said.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks, as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

The US Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion in fresh relief for the world's largest economy.

Reflecting investors' appetite for gold, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.4% to 1,033.39 tonnes on Tuesday.

Among other precious metals, palladium rose 2.1% to $1,964.16 per ounce, having touched a near one-month low in the previous session.

Platinum gained 0.5% to $750.29 per ounce, while silver fell 0.9% to $14.79.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,955

    +44,629*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,906*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,608

    +35,105*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,172*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres