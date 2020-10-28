Gold Prices Increase in Chennai, Hyderabad; Check Rates in Your City

After a slight increase in the gold price yesterday, it has fallen by Rs 50 today according to the national average. 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,900 per 10 grams while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,900 per 10 grams.

As per Good Returns, the prices are collected from reputed jewellers of the country.

In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 330. It was on Tuesday priced at Rs 47,230 but now the cost has increased to Rs 47,560.

The higher quality of gold — 24-carat gold — has also become more expensive than yesterday. There is an increase of Rs 470 per 10 grams in its price. It costs Rs 51,880 per 10 grams in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Like Chennai, the price of gold also increased in Delhi. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 200 today. It now costs Rs 49,600 to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat of the yellow metal. There has also been an increase of Rs 210 in the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold. It now costs Rs 53,100 to purchase 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India’s capital.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 870 per 10 grams in Karnataka’s Bengaluru and by Rs 740 in Hyderabad. At both the places, it can be purchased at Rs 47,870 per 10 grams.

Although the increase in the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is of Rs 950 in Bengaluru and Rs 810 in Hyderabad today, its price is the same in both the cities and stands at Rs 52,220.

In the international market, the gold spot price is USD 1905.10 per ounce. The price has decreased by USD 2.50 today.

There is an increase of Rs 6 per 10 grams in the price of the precious metal silver. The price stands at Rs 621 today for 10 grams of silver, thus one kilogram of the metal can be purchased at Rs 62,100 across all the tier-1 cities of the country.