Gold Prices Jump Higher for Second Consecutive Day: City-wise Shares

After a dip of Rs 40 per 10 gram of gold for 22-carat as well 24-carat on September 5, gold prices saw a rise for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The price of 1 gram of 22-carat gold in India was Rs 4951 on Monday. However, it has seen a jump of Rs 8, with the cost Rs 4959 per gram on September 8. On the other hand, 1 gram of 24-carat gold is now available at Rs 5059, with a jump of Rs 8.

According to Good Returns, the price of gold has been fluctuating rapidly this week, with a sudden increase from Re 1 per gram on September 7 to Rs 8 per gram on September 8.

Buying 10 gram of gold will now cost you Rs 49,590, which was priced at Rs 49,510 on Monday.

The price of 22-carat 10 gram gold in Chennai stands at Rs 48,850, while in Mumbai and Delhi it costs Rs 49,590 and Rs 49,650. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Bengaluru come at a price of Rs 50,220 and Rs 48,150.

Here are the prices for buying 10 gram 22-carat gold in other major cities:

· Hyderabad- Rs 48,850

· Kerala- Rs 46,900

· Pune - Rs 49,590

· Ahmedabad- Rs 49,590

· Jaipur- Rs 49,650

· Lucknow – Rs 49,650

Similarly, the price of 24-carat of 10 gram gold has also seen a hike. It is priced at Rs 53,290 in Chennai, Rs 50,590 in Mumbai, Rs 54,160 in Delhi, Rs 53,920 in Kolkata and Rs 52,520 in Bangalore.

Last week, the prices fell down by Rs 1210 per 10 gram, resulting in an all-time highest dip in the last 10 days. As the US dollar continues to grow stronger on Tuesday, the prices will be eased. All the world markets are currently dealing with ways to revive their economy after being hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.