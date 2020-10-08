Gold Prices on October 8: Check Out the Rates in Your City

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 20 on October 8. It is now priced at Rs 49,400 instead of yesterday's Rs 49,420. Similarly, the price of 24-carat gold per 10 grams has also increased by Rs 20. It stood at Rs 50,420 on October 7 but on October 8, it is priced Rs 50,400, according to Good Returns.

There was a significant decline in the 22-carat gold prices in the major cities. Delhi saw a decrease of Rs 500 on 10 grams of 22-carat gold. Yesterday, the price was 49,400 while the price on October 8 is 48,900.

In case of 24-carat gold, the price has seen a spike of Rs 510 for 10 grams of gold. It was priced at Rs 53,350 on October 7 but today, the price is Rs 53,860.

However, in Chennai, the price of both 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold decreased. For 22-carat gold, the decline is of Rs 400 per 10 grams while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is seeing a decline of Rs 440.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 48,450 yesterday but it has now decreased to Rs 48,050.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was Rs 52,850. On October 8, the price of the same has decreased to Rs 52,410. In the commercial capital of the country, Mumbai, the price of both 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 20.

It will cost you Rs 49,400 to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai while 24-carat gold costs Rs 50,400 today. The international spot gold price for one ounce of the metal stands at USD 1,886.60.

Silver saw a decline of Rs 18 per 10 grams in India, down from yesterday’s Rs 620 to Rs 602 on October 8. In all the major cities, silver is priced at Rs 602 today. The price of one kilogram of silver has reduced by Rs 1,800. It can now be purchased at Rs 60,200.