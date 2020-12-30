Gold Prices Rise by Rs 10 to Reach Rs 50,230; Silver Costs 68,000

Gold prices today moved up by Rs 10. The price of 24-carat gold on Tuesday stood at Rs 50,220 per 10 gram and today it is at Rs 50,230 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns. The price of 22-carat gold has changed from Rs 49,220 per 10 gram to Rs 49, 230 per 10 gram.

In Delhi, 22-carat and 24-carat gold are priced at Rs 48,820 and Rs 53,250. In Chennai and Mumbai, 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 47,180 and Rs 49, 230, while 24-carat gold is coming at Rs 51,480 and Rs 50,230.

The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kolkata stand at Rs 49,560 and Rs 52,160. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 22-carat and 24-carat gold cost Rs 46,710 and Rs 50,960.

In Pune and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 49,230 and Rs 49,600, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,230 and Rs 51,600. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Lucknow stand at Rs 48,820 and Rs 53,250.

The yellow metal in India is trading in a narrow range the impact of the COVID-19 and the pace of vaccine distribution. Investors are also keeping an eye on the progress of an enhanced stimulus package in the US Senate.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February futures today rose 0.2 per cent to Rs 50,140 per 10 gram. In the international market, gold prices increased by 0.3 per cent to $1,883.47 an ounce. The reason behind the rise in the gold rate in the global market is a slide in the US dollar against its rival currencies.

The precious metal has also witnessed a rise in price because of increasing virus concerns. Some countries have reported cases of a new variant of coronavirus .

Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver today is standing at Rs 68,000, registering a decrease of Rs 200. On Tuesday, it cost Rs 68,200. On MCX, silver futures jumped one per cent to reach Rs 68,847.