Gold Prices Rise, Silver Shows Decline on October 7; Check Out the Rates Here

The price of 10 grams of both 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 10 today. On October 7, the price of per gram of 22-carat-gold is Rs 4,943.

Yesterday, 10 grams of 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,420. However, today the price has increased to Rs 49,430. Same is the case with 10 grams of 24-carat gold, which was at Rs 50,420 but now stands at Rs 50,430, as per Good Returns.

The effect of this countrywide increase in price can be seen in the rate of gold in major cities as well.

In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased from Rs 48,450 to Rs 48,460. The price of 24-carat-gold also increased with 10 grams costing Rs 52,860, rather than yesterday’s Rs 52,850.

In India's capital Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 49,400 per 10 grams, but the same quality and quantity of gold is today priced at Rs 49,410. The price of 24-carat-gold was Rs 53,350 per 10 grams on October 6 but on October 7, it has increased by Rs 10 to Rs 53,360.

In Mumbai, famously known as India’s commercial capital, the price of 22-carat gold on October 7 has increased to Rs 49,430 from Rs 49,420 for 10 grams. The price of 10 gram 24-carat gold has increased to Rs 50,430 from Rs 50,420.

In the international market, the price of spot gold stood at USD 1,882 per ounce.

The good news for silver lovers is that the price of the metal has decreased by Rs 1.40 per gram which means the decline is of Rs 14 per 10 grams.

The price of 10 grams of silver on October 6 was Rs 640, however, today the same can be bought for Rs 606. The cost of silver today is Rs 60.60 per gram which means that one kilogram of it can be purchased for Rs 60,600.

Silver is priced at Rs 606 for 10 grams in all the major cities of India.