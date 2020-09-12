Gold Prices See Another Fluctuation, Gets Stronger Than Yesterday

As the world economy is witnessing severe changes due to the effect of coronavirus pandemic on global market, the gold prices in India keeps fluctuating every now and then. After a sharp fall for four consecutive days, the prices have seen a jump once again.

The price for the yellow metal has gone up by Rs 1 per gram in India. For today, September 12, the gold price for 1 gram of 22 carat purity stand at Rs 4946, while 24 carats of 1 gram will cost a buyer Rs 5046 on Saturday. However, these prices are different for each city, which the maximum being Rs 50,510 for 22 carats of 10-gram gold in Kolkata.

Buying 10 grams of 22 carats of the precious metal will cost a buyer Rs 48,980 in Chennai, Rs 49,460 in Mumbai and Rs 49,910 in Delhi. Here are the prices for some other cities around you:

Jaipur: Rs 49,910

Bangalore: Rs 48,410

Pune: Rs 49,460

Mysore: Rs 48,410

Chandigarh: Rs 49,110

The prices for purchasing 24 carats gold weighing 10 grams has also increased by Rs 10. The revised prices for September 12 stands at Rs 53,440 in Chennai, Rs 50,460 in Mumbai, Rs 54,440 in Delhi and Rs 53,210 in Kolkata.

Within the last days, there has been a severe fluctuation in the prices, with the lowest dip being on September 3, followed by an equivalent high on September 4.

In the global market, Gold prices fell on Friday after the U.S. dollar rebounded. Spot gold saw a low of 0.5% priced at $1,943.53 per ounce.

Talking about silver rates in India, it has seen a dip of Rs 0.08 today. It is the second consecutive low in the row. Overall, the month is expected to see a cost cut in purchasing 1kg silver by Rs 1500.