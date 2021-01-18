Gold Prices See Marginal Decline Today, No Changes in Silver

The gold prices saw a marginal decline on Monday whereas the silver prices remained unchanged. As per the prices collected from Good Returns, the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold has decreased by Re 1 and is currently at Rs 4,789. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stands at Rs 47,890 after a reduction of Rs 10.

There has been a reduction in prices of 24-carat gold as well. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 48,890 after a decrease of Rs 10, similar to the price of 22-carat gold for the same grams.

Depending on the carats, the prices of gold also vary in different cities of India on a daily basis following the national trend.

Delhi:In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,130 per 10 grams. For buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 51,500.

Chennai:For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 46,070 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold is available at Rs 49,620. The prices in the city are comparatively less costly than the prices in Delhi.

Kolkata:The price of gold in Kolkata is costlier than the prices of the metal in Delhi and Chennai. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,390 while for 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 51,090.

International Price of Gold

The price of gold in the international market declined by 0.03 percent to USD 1,828.00 per ounce on Monday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 2.82 percent which is equivalent to USD 53.00.

Silver prices

If you are planning to buy any silver jewellery, then you will have to pay Rs 650 per 10 grams as there has been no change in the prices.

Silver prices in Metro Cities

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of one kilogram of the metal remained the same at Rs 65,000. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, the price of one kilogram of the metal is a bit costly at Rs 69,700.