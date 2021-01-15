Gold Prices See ​Marginal Decline Today, Silver on the Rise

The gold prices saw a marginal decline on Friday, whereas the silver prices were on the rise. As per the prices collected from Good Returns, the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold has decreased by Re 1 and is currently at Rs 4,842. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stands at Rs 48,420 after a reduction of Rs 10.There has been a reduction in prices of 24-carat gold as well. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 49,420 after a decrease of Rs 10.

The prices of gold depending on the carats also vary in different cities of India on a daily basis following the national trend.

Delhi

In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,350 per 10 grams. For buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 52,750.

Chennai

For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 46,590 per 10 grams, while for 24-carat gold you should have Rs 50,870. The prices in the city are less costly compared to the prices in Delhi.

Kolkata

The price of gold in Kolkata stands in between the prices of the metal in Delhi and Chennai. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,410, while for 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 51,110.

International Price of Gold

The price of gold in the international market has increased by Rs 4.30 or 0.23 percent to USD 1,850.90 per ounce on Friday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 0.16 percent which is equivalent to USD 2.90.

Silver prices

If you are planning to buy any silver jewellery then you will have to pay a bit more as the silver rate has gone up by Rs 6 per 10 grams to Rs 666.

Silver prices in Metro Cities

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of one kilogram of the metal is Rs 66,600. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, the price of one kilogram of the metal is Rs 70,300.