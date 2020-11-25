Gold Prices See Sharp Drop; Check Rates in Your City

After an increase yesterday, the price of gold has dropped again on November 25. The price of 22-carat gold per gram has dropped by Rs 15 and stands at Rs 4,980 today.

There is a decline of Rs 150 in the price of 10 grams of both the qualities of gold. For purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold, one has to spend Rs 49,800, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 50,800. These prices have been sourced from some of the most reputed jewellers of the country by Good Returns.

In Chennai, the price of gold has dropped heavily. If you are purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold then you will be investing Rs 46,400 in it today, because the price has dropped by Rs 1,120.

The price dropped by Rs 1,220 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Chennai and it is priced at Rs 50,620 today. There is a sharp decline in the prices of gold in Delhi as well. After a decrease of Rs 900 per 10 grams, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,250 in the city. The decrease in the price of 24-carat gold is even more. After a decline of Rs 980, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,630.

In the international market, there is an addition of USD 0.70 in the gold spot price per ounce. This takes the price to USD 1,809.70. Over the last 30 days, there is a decline of 4.81 percent which translates to USD 91.50 in the performance of gold.

The price of silver has dropped by Rs 2 per gram and stands at Rs 60 per gram. For a kilogram of silver, the price has decreased by Rs 2,000. Silver can be bought at Rs 60,000 in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. In Bengaluru, the price of a kilogram of silver is Rs 62,300 whereas in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is priced at Rs 64,500.