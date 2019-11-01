Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Gold Set for Second weekly Rise on US-China Trade Deal Uncertainties

On Thursday, gold prices had climbed as the US dollar weakened after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year.

Reuters

Updated:November 1, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gold Set for Second weekly Rise on US-China Trade Deal Uncertainties
Representative image.

Gold prices were little changed on Friday as investors evaluated whether the Federal Reserve's would continue to cut rates, but the metal was set for a second weekly gain as the uncertainty surrounding a US-China trade deal boosted safe-haven appeal.

Fundamentals

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,512.54 per ounce at 0139 GMT, while US gold futures were also flat at $1,514.90 per ounce. Spot gold is set to rise 0.5% this week after a 1% gain the previous week.

* Chile's decision to cancel the November 16-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit disrupted plans for the United States and China to sign a interim trade deal, but US President Donald Trump said the two countries would soon announce a new site to sign a "Phase One" trade agreement.

* A near 16-months long trade war between the two economies has slowed global trade, stirred recession fears for some economies and roiled financial markets.

* The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of 1.50% to 1.75% but signalled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

* But a flattening yield curve indicates market participants believe the US Federal Reserve may be pausing its interest rate cuts too soon.

* The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly more than expected last week, pointing out to the concerns of an economic slowdown still existing.

* The Institute for Supply Management is due to release data from its survey of purchasing managers on later in the day.

* Asian shares fell on Friday on fresh concerns over Sino-US trade prospects and ahead of U.S. economic data, while the dollar eased against major rivals. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies eased slightly to 97.296.

* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.19 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday.

On Thursday, gold prices had climbed as the US dollar weakened after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year, but signalled the monetary-easing cycle would be paused.

Hopes that the United States and China will sign a preliminary agreement and call a truce to their 16-month trade war was also a factor behind the Fed's decision to signal that further rate cuts are on hold.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,868.50 -8.95 ( -0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.35 -4.33
SBI 312.30 -0.03
Zee Entertain 283.75 8.88
IndusInd Bank 1,364.50 3.91
Dr Reddys Labs 2,751.65 -1.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.35 -4.40
Motilal Oswal 695.85 12.41
Zee Entertain 284.00 8.90
Bharat Elec 120.30 1.82
SBI 312.60 0.11
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 283.75 8.88
Bharti Infratel 199.80 5.32
IndusInd Bank 1,363.50 3.83
Bajaj Finserv 8,401.00 3.28
Grasim 781.95 1.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,363.50 3.96
Bajaj Finance 4,092.00 1.67
ITC 260.40 1.11
Hero Motocorp 2,732.40 1.00
Tata Steel 384.05 0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.35 -4.33
TCS 2,209.10 -2.67
IOC 143.10 -2.52
M&M 592.65 -2.28
Titan Company 1,305.45 -1.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.35 -4.40
TCS 2,210.00 -2.65
M&M 592.95 -2.17
Asian Paints 1,782.55 -1.56
Reliance 1,442.00 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram