Gold Prices Show Slight Increase from Yesterday; Rs 5051 for 24-carat

The price of gold saw a slight increase on Monday, September 7, as compared to Sunday. The precious metal’s price per gram today is Rs 4951 for 22-carat while the 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 5051 per gram, showing an increase of Re 1 per gram over the past.

According to the latest rates by Good Returns, the price of 10 gram gold of 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 10. If you purchase 10 grams gold of 24-carat, this is how much you will end up paying in these cities:

Delhi - Rs 54,120

Mumbai - Rs 50, 510

Chennai - Rs 53, 320

Kolkata - Rs 53, 910

Bengaluru - Rs 52, 530

The price of 10 gram gold of 22-carat purity in Delhi stands at Rs 49, 610; whereas the price of the same material and quantity in Bengaluru is marked at Rs 48,160 for today, while in Mumbai this can be bought for Rs 49,510. In Kolkata, 10 grams gold of 22-carat is available for Rs 50,210 and the price of 22-carat 10 gram gold in Chennai today is Rs 48,890.

The gold rates in the last 10 days have been fluctuating quite a bit. Day before yesterday, there was a drop of Rs 40 in the price of gold per 10 grams. On September 2, there was a dip of Rs 1210 in the precious metal’s price per 10 grams.

In terms of global price, a report by Reuters (https://in.reuters.com/article/global-precious/precious-gold-ticks-up-as-dollar-eases-from-one-week-high-idINL4N2G408D) states that the price of gold has increased after the price of dollar went down on Monday. The price of dollar witnessed a drop due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.

The spot gold price was up by 0.2% at $1,935.53 per ounce after falling to a one-week low of $1,916.24 on Friday, as mentioned in the report.