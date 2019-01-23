English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gold Prices Slip on Weak Global Cues, Muted Demand; Falls to 33,210 Per 10g
Traders attributed the decline in gold prices to a weak trend overseas and muted demand from jewellers at the domestic markets.
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 115 to Rs 33,210 per 10 gram at the bullion market, tracking a weak trend overseas and tepid demand from local jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.
Silver, however, staged a strong recovery of Rs 310 to Rs 40,160 per kg due to increased off take by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders attributed the decline in gold prices to a weak trend overseas and muted demand from jewellers at the domestic markets.
Globally, gold fell 0.11 per cent to $1,284.30 an ounce but silver rose 0.16 per cent to USD 15.43 an ounce in New York.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity moved down by Rs 115 each to Rs 33,210 and Rs 33,060 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 125 Tuesday.
Sovereign gold, however remained flat at Rs 25,500 per piece of eight gram.
Meanwhile, silver ready bounced back by Rs 310 to Rs 40,160 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 311 to Rs 39,1987 per kg.
Silver coins, however, held flat at Rs 77,000 for buying and Rs 78,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Silver, however, staged a strong recovery of Rs 310 to Rs 40,160 per kg due to increased off take by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders attributed the decline in gold prices to a weak trend overseas and muted demand from jewellers at the domestic markets.
Globally, gold fell 0.11 per cent to $1,284.30 an ounce but silver rose 0.16 per cent to USD 15.43 an ounce in New York.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity moved down by Rs 115 each to Rs 33,210 and Rs 33,060 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 125 Tuesday.
Sovereign gold, however remained flat at Rs 25,500 per piece of eight gram.
Meanwhile, silver ready bounced back by Rs 310 to Rs 40,160 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 311 to Rs 39,1987 per kg.
Silver coins, however, held flat at Rs 77,000 for buying and Rs 78,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|431.00
|2.88
|ITC
|277.30
|-4.30
|Reliance
|1,226.30
|-0.72
|Yes Bank
|197.25
|2.63
|ICICI Prudentia
|305.40
|-11.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|430.75
|3.04
|Yes Bank
|197.30
|2.71
|Ratnamani Metal
|874.10
|-4.41
|Hathway Cable
|31.70
|3.09
|ITC
|277.70
|-4.16
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|431.00
|2.88
|Yes Bank
|197.25
|2.63
|Zee Entertain
|432.85
|1.79
|Tata Steel
|464.60
|1.76
|Wipro
|351.55
|1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|430.75
|3.04
|Yes Bank
|197.30
|2.71
|Tata Steel
|463.80
|1.53
|HUL
|1,765.70
|0.90
|Bajaj Finance
|2,636.40
|0.75
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|277.30
|-4.30
|Grasim
|782.15
|-2.76
|Indiabulls Hsg
|778.70
|-2.34
|Titan Company
|962.15
|-2.09
|Infosys
|731.65
|-1.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|277.70
|-4.16
|Power Grid Corp
|186.10
|-1.85
|Infosys
|731.45
|-1.73
|M&M
|696.40
|-1.65
|NTPC
|140.55
|-1.58
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paw Patrol: Sony Offers Aibo Robocop Dog to Guard Your Home
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
- Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction After Photographer Confuses Her with Sara Ali Khan
- Every Year During Diwali, I would Go Away to the Jungle: PM Narendra Modi to 'Humans of Bombay'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results