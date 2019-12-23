Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Business
1-min read

Gold Prices Soar Rs 187, Silver also Jumps Rs 495

Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 187 with rally in international prices and rupee depreciation, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gold Prices Soar Rs 187, Silver also Jumps Rs 495
Representative image.

New Delhi: Gold prices soared Rs 187 to Rs 39,053 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following a rally in international prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

On Saturday, the precious metal had closed at Rs 38,866 per 10 gram.

Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 187 with rally in international prices and rupee depreciation, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee was trading around 5 paise weaker against the dollar during the day, he added.

Silver also jumped Rs 495 to Rs 46,499 per kg compared to the previous close of Rs 46,004 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,484 per ounce, while silver was quoting at USD 17.36 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher as investors rushed for safer assets against prevailing market uncertainty ahead of Christmas holidays," Patel added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,262.75 -9.05 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,571.40 -1.73
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.40
SBI 332.40 -1.61
Tata Steel 462.15 0.25
Axis Bank 743.15 0.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Lux Industries 1,300.90 -7.13
Reliance 1,571.00 -1.78
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.31
Divis Labs 1,806.75 -0.70
Voltas 654.50 0.61
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 294.80 3.78
Vedanta 147.75 2.43
Dr Reddys Labs 2,908.40 1.57
Maruti Suzuki 7,360.90 1.37
Hero Motocorp 2,420.10 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 147.75 2.46
Maruti Suzuki 7,361.90 1.42
Hero Motocorp 2,423.00 1.37
TML-D 73.45 1.17
HDFC 2,430.95 1.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.40
Nestle 14,496.20 -2.44
Coal India 197.25 -1.77
Reliance 1,571.40 -1.73
SBI 332.40 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.31
Reliance 1,571.00 -1.78
SBI 332.35 -1.63
Tech Mahindra 775.85 -1.03
ITC 238.95 -0.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram