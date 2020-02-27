Gold Prices Surge Rs 259 to Rs 42,763 per 10 gm
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 259, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 42,763 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,918 lots.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 259 to Rs 42,763 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets tracking positive trend overseas.
The yellow metal for June delivery edged up by Rs 279, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 42,989 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 102 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants on positive cues from global markets mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold prices rose 0.65 per cent to USD 1,653.70 per ounce in New York.
