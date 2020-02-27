Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Gold Prices Surge Rs 259 to Rs 42,763 per 10 gm

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 259, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 42,763 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,918 lots.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gold Prices Surge Rs 259 to Rs 42,763 per 10 gm
Representative image.

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 259 to Rs 42,763 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets tracking positive trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 259, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 42,763 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,918 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery edged up by Rs 279, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 42,989 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 102 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on positive cues from global markets mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.65 per cent to USD 1,653.70 per ounce in New York.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 223.40 2.13
HDFC Bank 1,199.35 -0.03
Maruti Suzuki 6,285.90 0.77
Bajaj Finance 4,763.00 -0.97
ICICI Lombard 1,251.30 1.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 388.40 3.68
Titan Company 1,279.05 1.87
Axis Bank 738.30 1.17
Asian Paints 1,844.35 0.97
Maruti Suzuki 6,285.90 0.77
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 93.30 -2.61
HCL Tech 570.85 -2.25
M&M 493.40 -2.01
SBI 321.95 -1.92
IndusInd Bank 1,115.60 -1.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram