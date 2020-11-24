Gold Prices Surge, Silver Drops; Check Rates in Your City

The prices of gold increased by Rs 50 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Today, 22-carat gold costs Rs 4,995 per gram. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold today is Rs 49,950 and the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 50,950.

According to the Good Returns, the prices have been collected from reputed jewellers of the country. These prices represent that national trend; however, prices may increase or decrease in other cities, based on the local market and their demands.

In the national capital Delhi, the price for purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold has decreased by Rs 10 and is now at Rs 49,150. The same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 53,610 in Delhi.

The price of gold in Kolkata, as well, has dropped by Rs 10 for both the qualities of the precious yellow metal. It stands at Rs 50,060 for 22-carat gold and Rs 52,460 for 24-carat gold. The price of 22-carat gold in Chennai has reduced by Rs 90 per 10 grams. It now stands at Rs 47,520.

In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is reduced by Rs 150 and can be purchased at Rs 51,840.

There is a decrease of USD 13 in the gold spot price per ounce internationally. The price currently stands at USD 1824.40 per ounce. In the last 30 days, gold’s performance has decreased by 4 percent which means a decrease of USD 76.

After remaining unchanged for a day, the price of silver has decreased by Rs 3 per 10 grams. On November 24, 10 grams of silver was priced at Rs 620.

In most of the major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, silver price stands at Rs 62,000 per kilogram. In state capitals like Chennai and Hyderabad, silver can be purchased at a greater rate and costs Rs 66,700 for one kilogram of the metal.