Gold Prices Take a Hit in Kolkata; Check Rates in Your City

The price of both the qualities of the precious metal gold has decreased by Rs 50 per 10 grams today. According to Good Returns, purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold in India is going to cost you Rs 49,850 in India. Same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,000 more than 22-carat gold. It can be bought at Rs 50,850.

Different tier-1 cities of the country have varying gold prices. In Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,500 after decreasing by Rs 100. The price of 24-carat gold has also decreased by Rs 100 per 10 grams, however, it still cost Rs 53,000 to purchase it in Delhi.

In Kolkata, there is a major dip in the price of 22-carat gold. 10 grams of the metal can be purchased at Rs 49,100 after its price is reduced by Rs 900. There is a slight change in the price of 24-carat gold. 10 grams of it can be purchased at Rs 52,710 after the price decreased by Rs 90.

In Kerala, there is a decrease of Rs 200 in the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold. The price stands at Rs 47,150. For 24-carat gold, the price decreased by Rs 210 and is now stands at Rs 51,440 for 10 grams.

The gold spot price in the USA has gained USD 2.30 today. The price is currently at USD 1878.80 per ounce of gold. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has declined. There is a drop in the gold spot price by 0.16 percent which translates to a decrease of USD 3.

There is a slight gain in the price of silver — Rs 10 per kilogram of the metal. It can be bought at Rs 62,410 per kilogram across all the major Indian cities.