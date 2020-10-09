Gold Prices Today: Check out Rates in Your City

Both the qualities of gold — 22-carat and 24-carat — are seeing an increase in the price on October 9. There is an increase of Rs 5 per gram in 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold countrywide.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased to Rs 49,450 from yesterday’s Rs 49,400. For 24-carat gold, the price was 50,400 yesterday but it has now increased to 50,450 on October 9, according to Good Returns.

Delhi saw no change in the price of 22-carat gold. It continues to be priced Rs 48,900. For 24-carat gold, the price decreased by Rs 540 for 10 grams, making it cost Rs 53,340 today, which was yesterday priced at Rs 53,860.

In Chennai, however, the price of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 50. Now 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,000 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold will cost you Rs 52,360.

Following the national rise in gold prices, Kolkata saw an increase of Rs 50 per 10 grams for both 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold.

The price of gold today in Kolkata is Rs 49,520 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 52,430.

In Lucknow, the price of 22-carat gold remained unchanged and stands at Rs 48,900. However, the price of 24-carat- gold saw an increase of Rs 480 for 10 grams. In Lucknow, its price is Rs 53,340 today while yesterday it was at Rs 52,860.

For the metal silver, the cost fell down by Rs 4 for 10 grams. One kilogram of silver can now be purchased at Rs 60,600 unlike yesterday’s Rs 61,000.

The rate of silver remained the same throughout the country. It was priced at Rs 606 per 10 grams at all the major cities of India.

Internationally, gold saw an increase of USD 15.60 per ounce and it is now priced at USD 1909.50 per ounce.