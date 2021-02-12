Gold Prices Today, February 12: Rates Decline in Metro Cities; Details

Both the gold and silver prices on Friday, February 12, witnessed a minimal decline, where the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,690 against Rs 4,701, falling by Rs 11. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 46,900 against Rs 47,010, down by Rs 110. According to Good Returns, the rate of 24-carat gold also declined following the same trend as for 10 grams, the price is Rs 47,900 down by Rs 110. Also, on comparing you can observe that the cost of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,000 higher than the rate of 22-carat of the metal.

Different cities of the country have different rates of metal based on the national trend. Know the details here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,700 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold you will need Rs 50,960.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 45,060 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 49,140.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,150 in the city while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 49,840.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 46,900, while you will have to pay Rs 47,900 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold declined by 0.26 percent to USD 1,819.90 per ounce on Friday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 1.89 percent which is equivalent to USD 35.10.

Silver prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 689.50 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Friday as the prices of the metal fell by Rs 6.50.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

The rate of the metal in the metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is the same i.e. Rs 68,950 for one kilogram of silver. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 72,900. The metal is more expensive in Chennai and Hyderabad compared to that in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.