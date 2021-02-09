Gold Prices Today: Rates Rise Marginally in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai

Both the gold and silver prices on Tuesday, February 9, witnessed a marginal increase. The cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,636 after an increase of Re 1. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 46,360, rising by Rs 10. The rate of 24-carat gold also surged following the same trend. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 47,360 up by Rs 10, according to Good Returns. On comparing the rates you can observe a difference of Rs 1,000 in the prices of 24-carat gold from that of the 22-carat of the metal.

Every city in the country has different rates of metal. Know the details here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,190 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold you will need Rs 50,390.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 44,650 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 48,710.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,750 in the city while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 49,450.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 46,360, while you will have to pay Rs 47,360 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold increased by 0.61 percent to USD 1,841.50 per ounce on Tuesday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 0.46 percent which is equivalent to USD 8.50.

Silver prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 702 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Tuesday as the prices of the metal rose by Rs 10.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

The amount you need to pay in the metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for buying one kilogram of silver is the same i.e. Rs 70,200. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 73,600. The rate of the metal is more in Chennai and Hyderabad compared to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.