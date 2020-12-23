Gold Prices Up by Rs 10 per 10 Grams; Check Out the Rates in Different Cities Here

With an increase of Re 1 per gram, the price of 22-carat gold is now Rs 4,927 per gram. The price of both the qualities has increased by Rs 10 per 10 gram.

If you would like to invest in 10 grams of gold, then Rs 49,270 is required for purchasing 22-carat of the yellow metal. If you would like to purchase 24-carat gold, then you will be spending Rs 50,270 for 10 grams of this quality of the precious metal.

In Mumbai, the price of gold remains the same as that of the national trend. The price of gold has increased by Rs 10 per 10 grams for both the qualities of gold in cities like Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata as well.

If you are purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, you will be paying Rs 49,160.

For buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will be paying Rs 53,620, which is Rs 10 more than yesterday’s gold rate.

In Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,490, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 52,190. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai stands at Rs 47,260. If you want to purchase the same quantity of 24-carat gold, then you will be investing Rs 51,670 in Chennai.

Internationally, the price of gold per ounce has increased by USD 5.20. The current price per ounce is USD 1864.70. With this, the performance of gold in the last 30 days stands at a decline of 0.30 percent which means a decrease of USD 5.70.

The price of silver per 10 grams has decreased by Rs 8. It is priced at Rs 669 per 10 grams.