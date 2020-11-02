Gold Prices up, Silver Down on November 2; Check out the Rate in your City

The rate of both the qualities of gold has increased today by Rs 10 per 10 grams as per the national trend.

10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,960 while the same quantity of the higher quality of the yellow metal can be bought at Rs 50,960. These prices have been collected from reputed jewellers of the country by Good Returns.

In Delhi, the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 10. For purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold, you will be Rs 49,210 today.

However, there is a significant decrease in the price of 24-carat gold. The price for the higher quality of the yellow metal has dropped by Rs 730 per 10 grams. From yesterday’s Rs 52,670, the rate now stands at Rs 51,940.

Following the national trend, the price for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 10 per 10 grams in Chennai as well. The gold rate in Chennai is Rs 47,610 for 22-carat per 10 grams while Rs 51,940 for the same quantity of 24-carat gold.

In West Bengal’s Kolkata, the price increased by Rs 10 for 10 grams of gold as well. 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 48,920 per 10 grams while 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 52,530 per 10 grams in Kolkata.

The gold spot price stands at USD 1882.40 per ounce. It has gained USD 3.80 today. However, in the last 30 days, the performance has deteriorated by USD 16.20, which means a percent decrease of 0.85 percent.

Silver price has dropped by Rs 9 per 10 grams today. The price stands at Rs 601 for 10 grams which means one kilogram of silver can be bought at Rs 60,100. This is the price of silver in some of the major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and some others.

However, in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of silver costs Rs 653 today.