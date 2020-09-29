Gold Prices Witness a Rise of Rs 10, Touches Rs 49,260, Silver Reaches Rs 60,400 per kg

Gold prices today increased by Rs 10, reaching Rs 49,260 (24-carat) per 10 gram. The price of 22-carat yellow metal has increased from Rs 48,250 per 10 gram to Rs 48,260 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,360 per 10 gram and Rs 48,260 per 10 gram, while 24-carat can be purchased at Rs 52,750 per 10 gram and Rs 49,260 per 10 gram.

The price of 22-carat yellow metal in Chennai today stands at Rs 47,710, while 24-carat gold costs Rs 52,050. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 22-carat gold can be bought at the price of Rs 48,860 and Rs 46,910, while 24-carat gold comes at a price of Rs 51,570 and Rs 51,170.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,050 and Rs 50,210, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,710 and Rs 46,010. The price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Ahmedabad is Rs 48,310 and Rs 51,310.

In Jaipur and Lucknow, 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 48,360, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,750. The price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Chandigarh is Rs 48,210 and Rs 50,910.

On Monday, gold futures plunged 0.4 per cent to Rs 49,460 per 10 gram on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), reported livemint. Gold, of late, has come under pressure owing to a rising US dollar. Yesterday, spot gold prices fluctuated a bit, standing at $1,860.19 per ounce.

Gold prices on last Friday moved up by Rs 324, reaching Rs 50,824 per 10 gram in Delhi. It was the first time in the last four days when the price of the yellow metal had gone up.

Investors’ sentiment still seems to have not improved despite the government introducing unlock measures. COVID-19 had brought the economy to a screeching halt. Gold is considered a safe investment at a time when the market is volatile.

Silver prices have also increased by Rs 2,400, from Rs 58,000 per kilogram to Rs 60,400 per kilogram, according to Good Returns. On the MCX, silver futures dropped one per cent to Rs 58,473 per kg.