Gold Rate Decreases in Kolkata by Rs 310; Check Out Rates in Your City

On January 8, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 5,006 per gram. There has been an increase of Rs 10 in the price of 10 grams of both the qualities of gold.As per the gold rates collected by Good Returns from jewellers of the country, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 50,060. The same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,060.

The price of gold in Mumbai is the same as the national trend while in Delhi after an increase of Rs 10, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,660 for 10 grams. Higher quality of the metal costs more as the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 54,170 for 10 grams.

After an increase of Rs 10 per 10 grams in the price of gold, the rate in Chennai of 22-carat of the metal is Rs 48,060. However, if you want to purchase 24-carat gold in the city, you would be paying Rs 52,420 for 10 grams.

Going against the national trend, the price of gold in Kolkata has dropped instead of increasing like the other major cities. After a decline of Rs 310 per 10 grams for both the qualities, 10 gram of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 50,200 while 24-carat is available at Rs 52,900 in the city.

Internationally, there has been a drop of USD 3.60 in the price of gold. An ounce of gold can be bought for USD 1,910.20. In the last 30 days, the performance of gold has improved by 2.17 percent which means a change of USD 40.50.

Slight increase in the price of silver can be seen today. The price has increased by Rs 4 for 10 grams of silver and is currently Rs 701.A kilogram of the metal is available for Rs 70,100 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, the metal is priced at Rs 74,200.