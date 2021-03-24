Gold Rates Fall in Metro Cities; Check Details Here

On Wednesday, March 24, gold rates observed a huge fall as the rate of 1 gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,300 after a drop of Rs 80 from the previous rate of Rs 4,380. According to Good Returns, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold is Rs 43,000 after a decline of Rs 800 from Rs 43,800 on the earlier day. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat yellow metal also declined similar to the rates of 22-carat gold by Rs 800 to Rs 44,000 compared to the previous rate of Rs 44,800. Along with gold, silver rates too fell on Wednesday.

The prices of the yellow metal in various metro cities of the country is provided below for your reference:

Delhi: In the national capital, the cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,050 per 10 grams. While for 24-carat gold it is Rs 48,050 for the same quantity. There is exactly a difference of Rs 4,000 in the prices of 22-carat of gold and 24-carat of metal in the city.

Chennai: One will have to pay Rs 42,280 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the cost is Rs 46,120.

Kolkata: Rs 44,400 is the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata while for 24-carat the price is Rs 47,000 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the price is Rs 43,000, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold the purchaser needs to pay Rs 1,000 more that is Rs 44,000.

In the international market, the rate of gold increased by 0.25 percent to USD 1,731.80 per ounce on Wednesday. However, its performance declined in the last 30 days by 2.96 percent which is equivalent to USD 52.80.

Similar to the rates of the yellow metal, silver prices also witnessed a downfall as for 10 grams of the metal the rate declined by Rs 6 to Rs 660 from Rs 666 on the previous day.

In different parts of the country, the prices of silver keep on changing like that of gold. According to Good Returns, in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata the price of silver stood the same at Rs 66,000 for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad one will have to pay Rs 4,400 more for the same quantity of the metal that is Rs 70,400.