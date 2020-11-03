Gold & Silver Prices Increase on November 3; Read to Know Rate in Tier-1 Cities

After increasing by Rs 10 on Monday, the price of 22-carat gold have further shot up by Rs 20 per 10 grams and by Rs 30 for 24-carat gold today. Prices gathered from jewellery shop owners in the country indicate this increase in price.

According to Good Returns, 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 49,980 per 10 grams while the same quantity of 23-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 50,990 today in India.

Gold prices differ from city to city across the country. In Chennai, the yellow metal saw a dip of Rs 20 in the price per 10 grams for both the qualities. Now, 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,590 for 10 grams and the higher quality can be bought at Rs 51,920. The price of both the qualities of gold in Bengaluru and Hyderabad is the same as Chennai.

In Kerala, the price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10 today while 24-carat gold remained unchanged. Ten grams of 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 47,100. Twenty-four-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 51,410. In India’s capital Delhi, the price of gold the price of 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 740 per 10 grams. The yellow metal which was priced at Rs 51,940 yesterday today costs Rs 52,670.

There is a slight change in the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi. It has decreased by Rs 10 per 10 grams. The current price stands at Rs 49,200. Kolkata is seeing an increase in the price of both the qualities of gold. For 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the price has increased by Rs 820 and stands at Rs 49,740. For 24-carat gold, the price has increased by Rs 410 and it is currently priced Rs 52,940.

Internationally, gold spot price decreased by USD 0.90 and stands at USD 1,894.90 per ounce today.

The rate of the metal silver has increased by Rs 16 per 10 grams. Its cost is Rs 617 today. A kilogram of silver can be purchased at Rs 61,700 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, however, in cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, it costs Rs 66,200 to purchase one kilogram of silver today.