Gold Rises by Rs 10 to Reach Rs 48,640 Today; Silver Stands at Rs 62,400

The price of 24-carat gold today moved up by Rs 10, from Rs 48,630 per 10 gram to Rs 48,640 per 10 gram. On the other hand, the price of 22-carat gold has changed from Rs 47,630 per 10 gram to Rs 47,640 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 22-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 47,310 per 10 gram and Rs 47,640 per 10 gram, while the price of 24-carat gold is standing at Rs 51,610 per 10 gram and Rs 48,640 per 10 gram. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Chennai are Rs 46,120 per 10 gram and Rs 50,310 per 10 gram.

In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 47,510 per 10 gram and Rs 45,160 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,610 per 10 gram and Rs 49,210 per 10 gram. In Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 22-carat gold is standing at Rs 45,160 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 49,210 per 10 gram.

In Ahmedabad and Lucknow, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,060 per 10 gram and Rs 47,310 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 49,700 per 10 gram and Rs 51,610 per 10 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures went up 1.19 per cent to Rs 48,849 per 10 gm. In the global market, the precious metal moved up to an over one-week high on Wednesday on a soft dollar.

Spot gold increased 0.9 per cent to $1,830.40 per ounce and before this, it reached $1,832.20. US gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to $1,833.60.

Gold prices are expected to reduce as more positive vaccine news has started to come out. Investors are now likely to put money into riskier assets.

Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver on Thursday increased by Rs 700, from Rs 61,700 to Rs 62,400. On MCX, silver December futures stood at Rs 62,366 per kilogram.