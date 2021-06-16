Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check the Latest Rates

Gold prices today: 10 gram of 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 47,590 showing a drop of Rs 10 from yesterday, while a gram of 22 carat gold observed a drop of Rs 1 with the new price at Rs 4,759. The price of 24 carat gold, in a similar way, observed a price drop of Rs 10 from Tuesday and stood at Rs 48,590.

Let us check the gold price in your city:

Delhi: If you are planning to invest in 22 carat gold today in the national capital, you would have to pay Rs 47,640 for 10 grams of it. While the price of 24 carat of gold stands at Rs 48,590.

Kolkata: In the capital city of West Bengal, the price of 24 carat of gold is Rs 50,400. The price for 10 gram of 22 carat gold is Rs 47,770.

Chennai: In the southern city of Tamil Nadu state capital, the rate of 24 carat gold is set at Rs 50,010. If you are planning to buy 22 carat gold in the city, you should note that the 10 gram of gold is priced at Rs 45,850.

Mumbai: In the financial capital of the country, the rate of 24 carat gold is Rs 48,590. While the price of 22 carat gold is set at Rs 47,590.

Following the trend, prices of silver metal also observed a slight decline. Price of 10 gram of silver dropped by Rs 2 today selling at Rs 713,while 1kg of silver is at Rs 71,300 observing a drop of Rs 200 from Tuesday.

Silver prices in metro cities: The price of one kilo of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore is Rs 71,300. While for the same quantity of silver, one would have to pay Rs 76,100 in Chennai.

