Gold, Silver See Slight Increase in Prices; Check Out the Rates in Your City

Gold prices are up by Rs 1 per gram for both 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold. 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,550 while 24-carat gold is Rs 50,550 per 10 grams.

In the international market, the spot price for gold saw a decrease of USD 3.90, making the price USD 1,926.70 per ounce. In the last 30 days, there has been a dip of 0.74 percent in spot price. There is a change of USD 14.30 in the price over the last 30 days.

Following the national trend, most major Indian cities saw an increase of Rs 1 per gram for both the qualities of gold, according to Good Returns.

Experts suggest that investors should use ‘buy on dips’ strategy for as long as the price of gold is above Rs 50,220 per 10 grams. The strategy means purchasing an item when the price has dipped, with the expectation that it will rebound

India’s capital Delhi also saw an increase of Rs 10 on the two qualities of gold. 10 grams of 22-carat gold will cost you Rs 49,610 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 53,970.

The price of 22-carat gold per 10 grams stood at Rs 48,110 in Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52, 480.

In India’s economic capital, Mumbai, the price on October 12 is Rs 49,550 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 50,550 for 24-carat gold.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold will cost you Rs 49,610 today, while if you are planning to purchase 24-carat gold, you will have to spend Rs 53, 970 for 10 grams of it.

The price of 22-carat 10 grams gold is Rs 47,260 in Kerala, very less as compared to other major states. Comparatively, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is also priced low at Rs 51,560. Like most places, Kerala also saw a decrease of Re 1 per gram of gold.

On October 12, silver can cost you Rs 62.91 per gram, which means that a kilogram of the metal can be purchased at Rs 62,910. The price of silver saw an increase of Rs 10 for one kilogram today. Silver price is the same across the country at Rs 62,910 per kilogram.