Gold Slumps for 2nd Consecutive Day, No Change in Silver Price Today

After a long duration of constant high, there seems to be a happy news for the gold buyers in India as the price of the precious metal falls for second consecutive day. The prices have come down Rs 5 per 1 gram, for 22-carat quality, costing Rs 4,975 for each gram. It witnessed a similar fall for 24-carat quality, costing Rs 5,075 per gram.

The prices of the two metals are collected from the reputed jewelers of the nation, as per Good Returns.

The 10-gram of 22-carat quality gold, at a national rate, can be purchased at Rs 49,750, while one will have to pay Rs 50,750 for purchasing the same quantity of 24-carat gold. The prices in Mumbai are similar to the national trend.

10 gram of 22-carat gold can be purchased at cheapest prices in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bhubaneshwar, Mangalore and Mysore, priced at Rs 45,600, with a difference of around Rs 4000 as compared to the national trend. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold in all these cities for 10 gram of the yellow metal is Rs 49,750.

In national capital Delhi, gold costs Rs 47,650 for purchasing 10 gram of 22-carat quality, priced below the national average, while a buyer will have to cash out Rs 51, 980 for same quantity of 24-carat gold. Prices in Jaipur and Lucknow are similar to the gold market in Delhi.

For purchasing 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Chennai, one will have to pay Rs 46,140, and for 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 50,320, meanwhile in Kolkata, a buyer can pay Rs 50,080 for purchasing 22-carat and Rs 52,480 for 24-carat gold.

In the international market, gold has jumped up at 0.14%, costing $1810.60 per ounce. In the last 30 days, there has been a total decrease of $91.20, an estimate of 4.79%.

On the other hand, silver price remains unchanged in India, costing Rs 600 per 10 gram, and Rs 60,000 per 1 kg. This change comes a day after the prices of the metal dropped Rs 2000 per kg purchase.