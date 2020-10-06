Gold Stands at Rs 49,980, Silver Priced at Rs 62,000 on October 6

The price of 24-carat gold today moved up from Rs 49,980 per 10 gram to Rs 49,990 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 48,990 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns. On Monday, the 22-carat yellow metal cost Rs 48,980 per 10 gram.

In Delhi, 22-carat gold price on Tuesday stands at Rs 48,910 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 53,360 per 10 gram. The price of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai is Rs 48,990 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 49,990 per 10 gram.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,030 per 10 gram and 24-carat yellow metal costs Rs 52,390 per 10 gram. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kerala stand at Rs 49,390 per 10 gram and Rs 52,300 per 10 gram.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, one can buy 22-carat gold by paying Rs 47,430 per 10 gram and Rs 48,030 per 10 gram. In these two cities, 24-carat yellow metal is priced at Rs 51,740 per 10 gram and Rs 52,390 per 10 gram.

In Kerala, 22-carat and 24-carat gold are coming at a price of Rs 46,410 per 10 gram and Rs 50,610 per 10 gram. In Ahmedabad, the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat yellow metal stand at Rs 48,990 per 10 gram and Rs 51,390 per 10 gram.

December gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to Rs 50,130 per 10 gram on Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday. Before that, the price of the precious metal had gone up 0.4 per cent on MCX in the previous session.

In the global market, Comex gold increased as the US dollar weakened due to concerns surrounding US President Donald Trump’s health. Besides, spot gold also inched up to $1,920.40 per ounce during Monday's session.

According to Good Returns, the price of silver today is Rs 62,000 per kilogram. Yesterday, it stood at 60,700 per kilogram. In the internal market, silver futures also went up in the wake of weakening of the US dollar.