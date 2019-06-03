English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, HSBC lower India’s GDP forecast for FY20
Many brokerage firms expect the slowdown effect to be visible for some more quarters ahead.
(Image for representational purpose)
Loading...
After government data on Friday showed that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a lower-than-expected 5.8% for the March quarter, several global brokerage firms like Deutsche Bank, Nomura, HSBC and Goldman Sachs have lowered their growth estimates for 2019-20 as well. Many brokerage firms expect the slowdown effect to be visible for some more quarters ahead. The firms also see the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee slashing rates by at least 25 basis points in its next meeting on 6 June.
Deutsche Bank revised down FY20 full-year GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.4% earlier. The global investment bank expects a negative base effect to keep GDP growth at 6-6.2% in the first half of 2019-20. However, it forecasts the growth momentum to improve to above 7.5% in the second half of the year.
Deutsche Bank said that given the fact that India’s growth rate fell below 6% in the March quarter, RBI is now likely to cut repo by 25 bps and CRR (cash reserve ratio) by 50 bps.
Nomura expects the slowdown to continue till the June quarter of the current fiscal year. The global brokerage firm expects a slow recovery to start from the September quarter of 2019-20, risking the FY20 forecast of 6.8%.
“The Q4FY19 GDP growth was below market expectations. The slowdown reflects a combination of global weakness and continued domestic drags. High-frequency data suggest the slowdown continues into Q1FY20 (June quarter),” Nomura said in a report.
Also, Nomura expects RBI to reduce repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% at the 6 June policy meeting. RBI may continue to hold ‘neutral’ stance, but Nomura expects the central bank to state that it will keep banking system liquidity marginally positive.
HSBC also said that India’s economic growth is likely to remain weak in the quarter ended June 2019 as well, but should start improving from the second half of FY20. “We expect growth to pick up again to 7% ballpark in H2FY19,” said HSBC. It added that RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 bps at the upcoming June meeting, while maintaining liquidity at a slight surplus.
Goldman Sachs said it expects to see a pick-up in the Indian economy from the second half of the calendar year. Lower oil prices, improved sentiment and progress on reforms are key factors likely to support growth. However, Goldman Sachs warned that NBFC (non-banking finance companies) concerns, if persist for longer, could pose a downside risk.
Deutsche Bank revised down FY20 full-year GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.4% earlier. The global investment bank expects a negative base effect to keep GDP growth at 6-6.2% in the first half of 2019-20. However, it forecasts the growth momentum to improve to above 7.5% in the second half of the year.
Deutsche Bank said that given the fact that India’s growth rate fell below 6% in the March quarter, RBI is now likely to cut repo by 25 bps and CRR (cash reserve ratio) by 50 bps.
Nomura expects the slowdown to continue till the June quarter of the current fiscal year. The global brokerage firm expects a slow recovery to start from the September quarter of 2019-20, risking the FY20 forecast of 6.8%.
“The Q4FY19 GDP growth was below market expectations. The slowdown reflects a combination of global weakness and continued domestic drags. High-frequency data suggest the slowdown continues into Q1FY20 (June quarter),” Nomura said in a report.
Also, Nomura expects RBI to reduce repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% at the 6 June policy meeting. RBI may continue to hold ‘neutral’ stance, but Nomura expects the central bank to state that it will keep banking system liquidity marginally positive.
HSBC also said that India’s economic growth is likely to remain weak in the quarter ended June 2019 as well, but should start improving from the second half of FY20. “We expect growth to pick up again to 7% ballpark in H2FY19,” said HSBC. It added that RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 bps at the upcoming June meeting, while maintaining liquidity at a slight surplus.
Goldman Sachs said it expects to see a pick-up in the Indian economy from the second half of the calendar year. Lower oil prices, improved sentiment and progress on reforms are key factors likely to support growth. However, Goldman Sachs warned that NBFC (non-banking finance companies) concerns, if persist for longer, could pose a downside risk.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,351.80
|1.63
|Just Dial
|792.50
|3.51
|HDFC
|2,229.35
|2.14
|TCS
|2,237.10
|1.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,010.00
|2.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|650.60
|0.54
|IndusInd Bank
|1,664.25
|3.72
|Bharat Fin
|1,043.10
|4.28
|SpiceJet
|152.50
|4.49
|TCS
|2,236.25
|1.79
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,826.00
|5.44
|Bajaj Auto
|3,034.90
|3.73
|IndusInd Bank
|1,664.95
|3.71
|Asian Paints
|1,453.45
|3.28
|HUL
|1,837.00
|2.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,823.30
|5.29
|Bajaj Auto
|3,039.05
|3.89
|IndusInd Bank
|1,664.25
|3.72
|Asian Paints
|1,451.10
|3.16
|HUL
|1,833.80
|2.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|357.60
|-0.94
|Tech Mahindra
|755.10
|-0.69
|ICICI Bank
|422.00
|-0.40
|Larsen
|1,552.70
|-0.31
|ITC
|277.45
|-0.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|277.50
|-0.41
|ICICI Bank
|422.00
|-0.33
|Larsen
|1,554.85
|-0.20
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Has Shared Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here
- Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Forces of Fashion Unite for Hottest Magazine Cover Shoot
- Brazilian Police to Probe Neymar for Releasing Private Pictures of Rape Accuser
- Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo Buys Rs 6.6 Crore Limited Run McLaren Senna Supercar - Watch Video
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results