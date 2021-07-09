Good News For Farmers! PM Kisan Yojana’s 9th Instalment Likely In August

The farmers, registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Samman Yojana, are likely to get the next instalment of Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts next month. Several media reports state that the 9th instalment under the PM-Kisan scheme will be given to the registered farmers in August. The Central government provides Rs 6,000 every year to small and marginal farmers as an income support to their vulnerable livelihoods.

According to the official website, the scheme was implemented from Dec 1, 2018, and is 100% funded by the Central government. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, farmer families who have combined land holdings of upto two acres are eligible for the scheme. The Rs 6000 income support acts as a cushion during financial hardships in a farmer’s family. Government transfers the fund directly to registered farmers’ bank accounts in three equal instalments every year.

The government has so far transferred eight instalments with the last one being sent on May 14 this year.

The official website also has the option to get details of the previous instalments and the upcoming one, too. Below is the step by step guide to check this information.

· First, visit the official website of PM-Kisan scheme at https://pmkisan.gov.in/

· Click on ‘Farmers Corner’ on the right side

· Click on the option of ‘Beneficiary Status’ here, a new page will open

· On the new page, select any one option either Aadhaar number, Bank account number or Mobile number. You can check your payment status with any of these options.

· Enter the information of the option you have selected. After that, click on ‘Get Data’.

Now you will get all the transaction information. That is, when did the last instalment come in your account and which bank account was it credited to.

You will also get information related to the 9th and 8th instalments here.

If you see ‘FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ then it means that your amount is being processed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here