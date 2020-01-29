Google Announces $1 Million Grant to Promote News Literacy in India
The money will be given to Internews, a global non-profit, which will select a team of 250 journalists, fact checkers, academics and NGO workers for the project, a statement said.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: Technology giant Google on Wednesday announced a $1 million grant to promote news literacy among Indians.
The money will be given to Internews, a global non-profit, which will select a team of 250 journalists, fact checkers, academics and NGO workers for the project, a statement said.
The announcement, part of a $10 million commitment worldwide to media literacy, comes at a time when news publishers, especially on the digital front, have been found to have indulged in spreading misinformation.
Google said a curriculum will be developed by a team of global and local experts, who will roll out the project in seven Indian languages.
"The local leaders will then roll out the training to new internet users in non-metro cities in India, enabling them to better navigate the internet and assess the information they find," the statement said.
With an eye to curb misinformation, Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network -- a group of 240 senior Indian reporters and journalism educators -- has been working to counteract disinformation in their newsrooms and beyond since last year.
GNI has given verification training for more than 15,000 journalists and students from more than 875 news organisations in 10 Indian languages, using a "train-the-trainer" approach over the past year, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|CCL Products
|207.95
|5.08
|HDFC
|2,403.65
|-1.18
|ICICI Bank
|526.45
|-0.32
|Bajaj Finance
|4,421.75
|4.95
|HDFC Bank
|1,235.95
|1.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|188.05
|6.79
|Bajaj Finance
|4,421.75
|4.95
|Nestle
|15,868.00
|2.95
|ITC
|236.85
|2.64
|Infosys
|789.45
|1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,152.70
|-1.44
|HDFC
|2,403.65
|-1.18
|UltraTechCement
|4,570.00
|-0.84
|Titan Company
|1,186.65
|-0.68
|Sun Pharma
|450.05
|-0.57
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Matching Steps in Love Aaj Kal Track 'Haan Main Galat' Gets Fans Grooving
- OnePlus Concept One Coming to India on February 8, But It's Only for You to See
- Malnourished Lions from Sudan Zoo Get Life Saving Treatment after Viral Photos Cause Global Outrage
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons to Choose and Full List of Weapon Stats
- Australian Open 2020 Day 10, Nadal vs Thiem LIVE Score and Updates: Rafa Takes 3rd Set to Stay Alive in Contest