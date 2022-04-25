Google Pay, Paytm, UPI Payments Face Glitch, NPCI Says 'Momentary Issue'; Know Details

The National Payments Corporation of India, or NCPI, on early Monday issued a statement saying that Unified Payments Interface, or UPI were working as usual. The night before, several users took to social media to notify about UPI server being down for over an hour. The temporary outage had caused disruptions in payments across India as UPI has become one of the most preferred ways to do transactions in the country now. The NPCI, however, said in the early hours of Monday that UPI services were working as usual.

“UPI services are working as usual. Some users may have experienced issues while using UPI for a brief period, around 8 PM today. The momentary issue with some UPI ecosystem partners has been resolved,” it said in a tweet around 12 am on Monday.

Several users took to Twitter to complain that they could not pay via UPI, which was down for more than an hour. They said they could not pay via different apps including Google Pay, PhonePe, and PayTm. They were being told that the payment had failed after long processing times.

UPI servers are down. Just to make you aware how much dependent you have become on the digital payments!#UPI #serverdown #DigitalPayments — Santosh Ambekar (@santosh_santron) April 24, 2022

With #UPI not working on both @GooglePayIndia and @Paytm, Bangalore has come to stand still. It gets funnier when POS machine is also from PayTm. Has it rained in the cloud? — Malhar Anjaria (મલ્હાર અંજારીયા) (@malthnks) April 24, 2022

Users also blamed payment apps like Google Pay and PayTm for not issuing notifications regarding the servers being down.

The glitch in the system came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indian citizens to go digital with payments. “People should go for ‘Cashless Dayout’, now even in small villages and town people are using UPI. It’s benefitting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy, everyday Rs 20,000 Cr online transactions are taking place,” he said during his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.

Introduced by the NPCI, the real-time payments system accounts for over 60 per cent of retail transactions in India. Majority of these transactions are low-value, with volumes of transactions below Rs 100 making up for 75 per cent of the total. UPI saw 540 crore transactions worth Rs 9.60 lakh crore in just March.

