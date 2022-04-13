Google Unveils Mega Plan to Create 12,000 New Jobs, Invest $9.5 Billion, Know More

Sundar Pichai-led Google on Wednesday announced that it planned to to invest about $9.5 billion across data centres and offices of the company in the United States this year. This was $2 billion up from what the tech giant had invested in the same last year. Google added that this investment will create at least 12,000 full-time employments during this year and focus on data centers in several states including Nevada, Nebraska and Virginia.

“Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies. In the U.S., over the past five years, we’ve invested more than $37 billion in our offices and data centers in 26 states, creating over 40,000 full-time jobs,” the company said in a statement.

“Today we’re announcing plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in our U.S. offices and data centers in 2022. Along with these investments, we expect to create at least 12,000 new full-time Google jobs by the end of the year, and thousands more among our local suppliers, partners and communities,” it added.

The company, which falls under the umbrella of Alphabet Inc, will open a new office in Atlanta this year, and expand its data center in Storey County, Nevada. Google will also continue to invest in its offices in California and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of our $1 billion housing commitment, it noted.

“It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work. Yet we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses…,” the statement noted.

Google has been trying to bring back its employees to some of its offices in the United States, the UK and Asia Pacific by mandating working from office for about three days a week, a step to end policies that let employees work remotely because of COVID-19 concerns.

Google also released its 2021 Economic Impact Report on the day, which reflects “Google’s wider contribution to the economy”.

“The report shows we helped provide $617 billion in economic activity for millions of American businesses, nonprofits, creators, developers and publishers last year. In addition, the Android app economy helped create nearly two million jobs last year, and YouTube’s creative ecosystem supported 394,000 jobs in 2020,” it said in the statement.

“We also continue to help people get the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy, from our role as a founding member of the Michigan Central innovation district in Detroit to our $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund — a new financial model for helping people access education and digital skills,” it further noted.

Google also expressed its intention to set new standards for green building design as it said it looked to run its offices and data centers on carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030.

