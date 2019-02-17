English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govenment Assures of Positive Steps on BSNL Union's Demands
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL management have been engaged in discussions with representatives of AUAB on ways to address various demands that have been raised.
File logo of BSNL
Loading...
New Delhi: The government on Sunday said "positive steps" are being taken by the telecom department on the demands raised by unions and associations of BSNL, and the issue of allotment of 4G spectrum to the telecom PSU is being referred to the sector regulator for views.
At the same time, a comprehensive proposal for revival of BSNL has been prepared, which will be taken up for consideration by competent authorities very soon, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.
All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) have called a three-days strike starting Monday demanding, amongst other things, allotment of 4G spectrum to the state-owned telco and wage revision for the workforce.
Government wishes to re-emphasize that it will continue to engage with the BSNL management and representatives of the unions and associations of BSNL, to support their reasonable demands, and to guide the organisation towards a revival, the statement said.
It added: Government also hopes that BSNL employees and officers will not jeopardize the interests of their organization by going on strike at a time when it is in their own interest to protect their customer base and revenue by providing uninterrupted, high-quality services.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL management have been engaged in discussions with representatives of AUAB on ways to address various demands that have been raised. DoT has been emphasising that the government recognises the inherent strength and strategic position of BSNL in the telecom sector in the country.
All efforts are being made, and will continue to be made, to make BSNL robust and financially viable, it said.
DoT asserted that positive steps are being taken in respect of each of the demands raised by the unions.
In fact, for allotment of 4G spectrum, pursuant to decision taken in Digital Communications Commission (DCC) meeting held on 05.02.2019, the issue of spectrum allotment for providing 4G services to BSNL is being referred to TRAI (Telcom Regulatory Authority of India) to recommend on the issue of administrative allocation, quantum, price and appropriate frequency band, the statement said promising that further action will be taken once TRAI's views are received.
The main demands of the unions and association include benefits to executives under the 3rd Pay Revision Committee (PRC) with 15 per cent fitment and to non-executives as per the 8th wage negotiations with effect from January 2017, allotment of 4G spectrum to BSNL, revision of pension for BSNL retirees with effect from January 2017 and delinking of same with pay revision for PRC implementation, amongst others.
BSNL management has issued appeals to its employees not to resort to any agitational program at this critical juncture when the organization is engaged in sincere and serious efforts to protect and enhance its market-share, and when any disruption in services can only adversely impact the interests of BSNL and its customers, employees and other stakeholders, the statement by Communications Ministry noted.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
At the same time, a comprehensive proposal for revival of BSNL has been prepared, which will be taken up for consideration by competent authorities very soon, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.
All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) have called a three-days strike starting Monday demanding, amongst other things, allotment of 4G spectrum to the state-owned telco and wage revision for the workforce.
Government wishes to re-emphasize that it will continue to engage with the BSNL management and representatives of the unions and associations of BSNL, to support their reasonable demands, and to guide the organisation towards a revival, the statement said.
It added: Government also hopes that BSNL employees and officers will not jeopardize the interests of their organization by going on strike at a time when it is in their own interest to protect their customer base and revenue by providing uninterrupted, high-quality services.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL management have been engaged in discussions with representatives of AUAB on ways to address various demands that have been raised. DoT has been emphasising that the government recognises the inherent strength and strategic position of BSNL in the telecom sector in the country.
All efforts are being made, and will continue to be made, to make BSNL robust and financially viable, it said.
DoT asserted that positive steps are being taken in respect of each of the demands raised by the unions.
In fact, for allotment of 4G spectrum, pursuant to decision taken in Digital Communications Commission (DCC) meeting held on 05.02.2019, the issue of spectrum allotment for providing 4G services to BSNL is being referred to TRAI (Telcom Regulatory Authority of India) to recommend on the issue of administrative allocation, quantum, price and appropriate frequency band, the statement said promising that further action will be taken once TRAI's views are received.
The main demands of the unions and association include benefits to executives under the 3rd Pay Revision Committee (PRC) with 15 per cent fitment and to non-executives as per the 8th wage negotiations with effect from January 2017, allotment of 4G spectrum to BSNL, revision of pension for BSNL retirees with effect from January 2017 and delinking of same with pay revision for PRC implementation, amongst others.
BSNL management has issued appeals to its employees not to resort to any agitational program at this critical juncture when the organization is engaged in sincere and serious efforts to protect and enhance its market-share, and when any disruption in services can only adversely impact the interests of BSNL and its customers, employees and other stakeholders, the statement by Communications Ministry noted.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.00
|-1.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,563.35
|-3.90
|Reliance
|1,244.45
|1.65
|ITC
|280.10
|0.79
|Axis Bank
|686.60
|-1.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|218.70
|-1.04
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,556.90
|-4.21
|Reliance
|1,243.50
|1.47
|Jet Airways
|232.55
|2.99
|GRUH Finance
|239.30
|-3.22
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|327.85
|3.87
|NTPC
|136.25
|3.81
|Power Grid Corp
|181.50
|3.74
|Bharti Infratel
|306.90
|3.26
|GAIL
|317.75
|3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|136.20
|4.13
|Power Grid Corp
|181.50
|3.80
|ONGC
|135.10
|2.27
|Reliance
|1,243.50
|1.47
|Larsen
|1,243.25
|1.31
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|266.90
|-4.90
|Sun Pharma
|422.90
|-4.08
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,563.35
|-3.90
|Tata Steel
|467.50
|-3.12
|Vedanta
|147.30
|-2.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|423.30
|-3.94
|Tata Steel
|467.45
|-3.12
|Vedanta
|147.45
|-2.87
|Hero Motocorp
|2,702.30
|-2.75
|Bajaj Finance
|2,557.50
|-1.90
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Olive's Branch: People are Adopting Trees to Help Breathe New Life into Dying Village
- Kylie Jenner Joins Celery Juice Craze After Sister Kim Kardashian, Here's How it Benefits Your Body
- 'Wanna Friendship?' and 'Go Make Sandwiches': What is it Like to be an Indian Female PUBG Player
- Streaming Now: Watch Out For The Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand on Netflix
- TVS Launches Kargil Edition of Star City+, Tribute to Indian Soldiers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results