English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Amends Significant Beneficial Owners Rules Under Companies Law
The ministry, which is implementing the companies law, has already deregistered lakhs of companies that have not been carrying out business activities for a long time.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government has amended the significant beneficial ownership rules for companies, putting in place a more clear regulatory framework that would also help identify entities that might be controlled from outside the country, according to an official.
The corporate affairs ministry has issued amendments to the significant beneficial owners rules under the Companies Act, 2013.
Apart from providing more clear definitions for determining whether an individual or an entity has significant beneficial ownership, corporates will be required to provide the details in a more elaborate manner to the ministry.
For the first time, the ministry issued the rules pertaining to significant beneficial owners in June 2018.
The official said the amended rules are clear, precise and "all forms of control" that could be exercised in the affairs of a company are being captured.
"The whole principle of proportional calculation has been done away with. It is very clear on how significant beneficial owners would be identified in various circumstances... The rules seek to lift the corporate veil," the official added.
Significant influence in a company could be exercised through various means, including through voting, access to dividends and control over key management decisions.
The changes to the rules also come at a time when the government is continuing with efforts to clamp down on corporate entities suspected to be used as conduits for illicit fund flows.
The ministry, which is implementing the companies law, has already deregistered lakhs of companies that have not been carrying out business activities for a long time.
The official also said the changes made to the rules are also part of an effort to crackdown on those companies that are controlled from elsewhere by either corporates or individuals who are not there in the radar.
"If there are companies that are controlled from across the shores, then we would like to identify them. Within the country also, every company is duty bound to identify their significant beneficial owners," the official added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The corporate affairs ministry has issued amendments to the significant beneficial owners rules under the Companies Act, 2013.
Apart from providing more clear definitions for determining whether an individual or an entity has significant beneficial ownership, corporates will be required to provide the details in a more elaborate manner to the ministry.
For the first time, the ministry issued the rules pertaining to significant beneficial owners in June 2018.
The official said the amended rules are clear, precise and "all forms of control" that could be exercised in the affairs of a company are being captured.
"The whole principle of proportional calculation has been done away with. It is very clear on how significant beneficial owners would be identified in various circumstances... The rules seek to lift the corporate veil," the official added.
Significant influence in a company could be exercised through various means, including through voting, access to dividends and control over key management decisions.
The changes to the rules also come at a time when the government is continuing with efforts to clamp down on corporate entities suspected to be used as conduits for illicit fund flows.
The ministry, which is implementing the companies law, has already deregistered lakhs of companies that have not been carrying out business activities for a long time.
The official also said the changes made to the rules are also part of an effort to crackdown on those companies that are controlled from elsewhere by either corporates or individuals who are not there in the radar.
"If there are companies that are controlled from across the shores, then we would like to identify them. Within the country also, every company is duty bound to identify their significant beneficial owners," the official added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|150.70
|-17.58
|Reliance Infra
|118.15
|6.78
|Indiabulls Hsg
|613.90
|-5.89
|Reliance
|1,277.70
|-0.98
|Rel Capital
|129.25
|11.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,062.75
|-0.82
|Puravankara
|73.80
|7.89
|Tata Motors
|151.30
|-17.28
|Reliance
|1,277.35
|-1.00
|Reliance Infra
|118.05
|6.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|326.05
|6.60
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,299.40
|1.16
|Bharti Airtel
|313.25
|0.67
|HCL Tech
|1,068.45
|0.52
|UPL
|812.20
|0.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,295.55
|0.95
|Bharti Airtel
|313.60
|0.85
|HCL Tech
|1,065.90
|0.46
|HDFC Bank
|2,123.15
|0.29
|Bajaj Finance
|2,704.35
|0.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|150.70
|-17.58
|Indiabulls Hsg
|613.90
|-5.89
|Vedanta
|154.15
|-5.69
|Eicher Motors
|20,847.40
|-4.82
|Grasim
|717.95
|-4.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|151.30
|-17.28
|Vedanta
|154.05
|-5.75
|Tata Steel
|469.55
|-3.70
|ONGC
|143.50
|-2.94
|NTPC
|132.00
|-2.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
- Indians are Sharing Scenes From Bollywood and Cricket That 'Deserve' Separate Fan Base
- Woman Tried to Separate Two Fighting Dogs, One of Them Wasn't a Canine
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Alia Bhatt Showers Love on 'Didi' Deepika Padukone, Calls Her A Beautiful Soul
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results