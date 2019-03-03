English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Approves Adani Power's Rs 14,000 Cr Jharkhand SEZ Project
Under the project, two supercritical units of 800 MW each would be set up with an investment of Rs 14,000 crore which would include setting up of a water pipeline and power evacuation system.
File image of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.
Loading...
New Delhi: The government has approved a Rs 14,000-crore special economic zone (SEZ) project of Adani Power in Jharkhand, which will export entire power generated to Bangladesh, an official said.
The project was approved by the highest decision-making body on SEZ - Board of Approval - chaired by the commerce secretary, in its meeting on February 25, the government official said.
Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd has sought approval for setting up of sector specific SEZ for power at villages - Motia, Mali, Gaighat and adjacent villages in Godda district, Jharkhand over an area of 425 hectares.
It has received formal approval for the land in possession of 222.68-hectare area and in principle approval for remaining 202.32 hectares.
Two supercritical units of 800 MW each would be set up with an investment of Rs 14,000 crore which would include setting up of a water pipeline and power evacuation system.
It will be ready by the end of 2022. The company has already signed a power purchase agreement for the supply of 100 per cent power generated from this plant to Bangladesh.
The SEZs are major export hubs in the country as the government provides several incentives including tax benefits and single window clearance system.
The developers and units of these zones enjoy certain fiscal and non-fiscal incentives such as no licence requirement for import, full freedom for subcontracting, and no routine examination by customs authorities of export/import cargo. They also enjoy direct and indirect tax benefits.
Exports from special economic zones grew by about 15 per cent to Rs 5.52 lakh crore in 2017-18.
The project was approved by the highest decision-making body on SEZ - Board of Approval - chaired by the commerce secretary, in its meeting on February 25, the government official said.
Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd has sought approval for setting up of sector specific SEZ for power at villages - Motia, Mali, Gaighat and adjacent villages in Godda district, Jharkhand over an area of 425 hectares.
It has received formal approval for the land in possession of 222.68-hectare area and in principle approval for remaining 202.32 hectares.
Two supercritical units of 800 MW each would be set up with an investment of Rs 14,000 crore which would include setting up of a water pipeline and power evacuation system.
It will be ready by the end of 2022. The company has already signed a power purchase agreement for the supply of 100 per cent power generated from this plant to Bangladesh.
The SEZs are major export hubs in the country as the government provides several incentives including tax benefits and single window clearance system.
The developers and units of these zones enjoy certain fiscal and non-fiscal incentives such as no licence requirement for import, full freedom for subcontracting, and no routine examination by customs authorities of export/import cargo. They also enjoy direct and indirect tax benefits.
Exports from special economic zones grew by about 15 per cent to Rs 5.52 lakh crore in 2017-18.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|Reliance
|1,226.05
|-0.41
|TCS
|1,995.40
|0.60
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|SBI Life Insura
|607.90
|5.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|612.25
|5.47
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,443.35
|-0.36
|ICICI Bank
|353.50
|1.35
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|Bajaj Auto
|2,863.50
|-1.28
|Axis Bank
|702.40
|-1.01
|Asian Paints
|1,392.35
|-0.91
|UPL
|869.75
|-0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|-3.43
|Bajaj Auto
|2,862.90
|-1.16
|Asian Paints
|1,392.15
|-0.92
|Axis Bank
|703.10
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Signed 'Isn't It Romantic' And It'll Definitely Make You Laugh
- Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals She Will Break Her 'No-kissing' Policy Only for This Bollywood Star
- India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results