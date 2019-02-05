LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Government Expects Rs 69,000 Crore Dividend From RBI in 2019-20

The government also came out with a road map to reduce the fiscal deficit, the gap between total expenditure and revenue, to 3 per cent of the GDP by 2020-21, and eliminate primary deficit.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Government Expects Rs 69,000 Crore Dividend From RBI in 2019-20
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters/Altaf Hussain/Files)
Loading...
New Delhi: The finance ministry expects Rs 69,000 crore dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the next financial year, sources said.

The government has projected to mobilise Rs 82,911.56 crore as dividend or surplus from the RBI, nationalised banks and financial institutions during 2019-20.

If the central board of the RBI approves transfer of Rs 28,000 crore requested by the government as interim dividend for the current fiscal, the total surplus transfer by the central bank would be Rs 68,000 crore in 2018-19.

The RBI, which follows July-June financial year, has already transferred Rs 40,000 crore in the current fiscal. The receipt from various sources, including RBI dividend, helps government meet fiscal deficit target.

In the Interim Budget 2019-20, the government has projected a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent for the next financial year 2019-20.

The government also came out with a road map to reduce the fiscal deficit, the gap between total expenditure and revenue, to 3 per cent of the GDP by 2020-21, and eliminate primary deficit.

Primary deficit refers to the deficit left after subtracting interest payments from the fiscal deficit.

In Budget Estimate (BE) 2018-19, the primary deficit was calculated at Rs 48,481 crore, which is 0.3 per cent of GDP. Primary deficit in Revised Estimate (RE) 2018-19 is expected to be Rs 46,828 crore, which works out to be 0.2 per cent of the GDP.

The document projects nil primary deficit for 2020-21 and 2021-22 financial years. The reduction of the primary deficit is a positive sign as it shows reduced usage of borrowed funds to pay for the existing liabilities, the document said.

It also said there has been a slight decrease in gross tax revenue estimates for 2018-19 to about Rs 23,067 crore, mainly on account of lesser-than-anticipated collection of the GST.

The government further said the gross tax revenue as a per cent of GDP is expected to increase to 12.1 per cent of GDP in 2019-20 and stabilise at that level in 2020-21 before climbing up to a level of 12.2 per cent of GDP.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,616.81 +34.07 ( +0.09%)

NIFTY 50

10,934.35 +22.10 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jubilant Food 1,303.40 -6.67
Reliance 1,291.55 0.05
Yes Bank 176.10 -2.06
Titan Company 1,066.70 3.99
Axis Bank 729.50 1.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,290.30 -0.07
Yes Bank 175.80 -2.28
Dewan Housing 121.90 5.00
Rel Capital 152.15 0.30
Jubilant Food 1,303.25 -6.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 365.35 5.06
Titan Company 1,066.70 3.99
UPL 795.95 3.25
Dr Reddys Labs 2,821.45 3.15
Hero Motocorp 2,854.55 2.68
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,855.40 2.66
Bajaj Auto 2,712.50 2.51
IndusInd Bank 1,536.25 2.38
Maruti Suzuki 7,096.00 1.84
M&M 683.75 1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 216.40 -2.57
Tata Motors 175.80 -2.47
Tata Steel 464.70 -2.38
ONGC 142.95 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 288.90 -2.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 175.55 -2.63
Coal India 216.55 -2.48
ONGC 142.75 -2.46
Tata Steel 464.75 -2.32
Yes Bank 175.80 -2.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram