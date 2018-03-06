GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Government May Get Rs 10,000 Crore From RBI as Interim Dividend

RBI Governor Urjit Patel last month said the central bank will continue to transfer surpluses to the government in 'mechanical way' as it has been doing in the past.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2018, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Government May Get Rs 10,000 Crore From RBI as Interim Dividend
Representative image.
New Delhi: The government is likely to receive an interim dividend of Rs 10,000 crore from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this month, sources said. According to them, the government expects the RBI to pay a total dividend of about Rs 45,000 crore for financial year 2017-18.

Talks between the RBI and the government over the payment of dividend are still on, sources said, adding that the final call is yet to be taken. An email sent to RBI in this regard did not elicit any response.

Under the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank is required to pay the government its surplus after making provisions for bad and doubtful debts, depreciation in assets and, contribution to staff and superannuation fund among others.

In August 2017, RBI had paid a dividend of Rs 30,659 crore for its fiscal year ended June 2017. It was less than half the Rs 65,876 crore it had paid for 2015-16. The government has budgeted for a Rs 58,000 crore dividend from RBI for the current fiscal year.

RBI's profit was about Rs 44,000 crore, of which Rs 30,000 crore has been distributed and Rs 13,000 crore it has retained towards risks and reserves. So the government has made a suggestion that the Rs 13,000 crore may also be transferred, the sources said.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel last month said the central bank will continue to transfer surpluses to the government in 'mechanical way' as it has been doing in the past. There were media reports that the RBI may give an additional dividend to the government in the current fiscal.

The reports stated that the government may ask the RBI to transfer close to Rs 13,000 crore from its surpluses with the apex bank to help in the recapitalisation of state-run banks.

"We always share the dividend with the government and we have already done that this year. That is something which is done in a mechanical way and we will continue doing so, going forward," Patel had said.

Also Watch

  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
    Monday 05 March , 2018 Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,863.39 +116.61 ( +0.35%)

Nifty 50

10,402.75 +43.90 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IDBI Bank 82.60 -2.05 -2.42
Reliance 910.85 -13.25 -1.43
Axis Bank 517.35 -7.20 -1.37
ICICI Bank 295.05 -8.30 -2.74
Tata Steel 659.75 +3.85 +0.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IDBI Bank 82.50 -1.90 -2.25
RPG Life 460.60 +14.30 +3.20
Fortis Health 161.20 -1.65 -1.01
Tata Steel 660.50 +5.15 +0.79
Hindalco 225.90 -4.00 -1.74
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 445.20 +10.90 +2.51
Zee Entertain 559.50 +7.65 +1.39
UltraTechCement 4,150.30 +54.90 +1.34
IndusInd Bank 1,710.30 +21.10 +1.25
Aurobindo Pharm 606.20 +5.45 +0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,707.10 +20.35 +1.21
Tata Steel 660.50 +5.15 +0.79
Hero Motocorp 3,569.90 +12.30 +0.35
Coal India 306.45 +0.95 +0.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 531.75 -16.80 -3.06
ICICI Bank 295.05 -8.30 -2.74
M&M 719.90 -19.70 -2.66
SBI 256.55 -6.95 -2.64
UPL 702.40 -18.50 -2.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 531.70 -16.15 -2.95
SBI 256.50 -7.30 -2.77
ICICI Bank 295.10 -8.00 -2.64
M&M 720.35 -18.60 -2.52
BHEL 88.20 -2.05 -2.27
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES