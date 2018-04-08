GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Government Plans 'Super Premium' Khadi to Tap Luxury Customer Base

The MSME Ministry also plans to rope in top designers for the super premium segment products with the help of Textiles Ministry.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Government Plans 'Super Premium' Khadi to Tap Luxury Customer Base
(Representative Image)
New Delhi: The government plans to create a "super premium" segment for Khadi in a bid to increase sales of products made using the hand-woven fabric by tapping the luxury customer base, according to a top official.

"We will first make a list of the actual super premium Khadi products which are already being manufactured in many parts of the country which we do not know of. We know one or two, but now we should have a directory of that and should try to showcase that in one place so that the youngsters if they are looking for something stylish they can actually opt for super premium Khadi products," Secretary in the MSME Ministry A K Panda told PTI.

The MSME Ministry also plans to rope in top designers for the super premium segment products with the help of Textiles Ministry, Panda said.

To start with, the super premium products will be sold in lounges in select Khadi outlets. However, going forward, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) may also tie up with top global luxury brands to enhance the reach of the products, official sources said, adding that the proposal was also discussed in the board meeting of the KVIC held on April 6.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,626.97 +30.17 ( +0.09%)

Nifty 50

10,331.60 +6.45 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.65 +2.00 +0.72
SBI 259.70 +0.40 +0.15
HDFC 1,829.00 +4.55 +0.25
Tata Steel 587.20 +6.75 +1.16
Canara Bank 285.90 +2.80 +0.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Magma Fincorp 162.95 -1.85 -1.12
AIA Engineering 1,400.60 -47.45 -3.28
Grasim 1,084.20 -11.15 -1.02
Dr Reddys Labs 2,124.20 +14.75 +0.70
SBI 259.80 +1.40 +0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 809.05 +22.35 +2.84
BPCL 433.95 +11.50 +2.72
Titan Company 940.30 +20.25 +2.20
HPCL 353.95 +5.60 +1.61
Tata Steel 587.20 +6.75 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.60 +2.70 +0.97
Tata Steel 586.35 +5.35 +0.92
Sun Pharma 512.40 +4.60 +0.91
Maruti Suzuki 9,207.85 +79.90 +0.88
Adani Ports 378.30 +3.05 +0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 384.95 -8.95 -2.27
Infosys 1,127.00 -20.55 -1.79
Vedanta 285.05 -4.85 -1.67
HCL Tech 952.65 -9.40 -0.98
Larsen 1,316.55 -12.25 -0.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 385.40 -8.55 -2.17
Infosys 1,129.30 -15.70 -1.37
Larsen 1,311.10 -17.45 -1.31
Bajaj Auto 2,783.05 -27.50 -0.98
Axis Bank 500.70 -2.45 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Recommended For You