English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Plans 'Super Premium' Khadi to Tap Luxury Customer Base
The MSME Ministry also plans to rope in top designers for the super premium segment products with the help of Textiles Ministry.
(Representative Image)
New Delhi: The government plans to create a "super premium" segment for Khadi in a bid to increase sales of products made using the hand-woven fabric by tapping the luxury customer base, according to a top official.
"We will first make a list of the actual super premium Khadi products which are already being manufactured in many parts of the country which we do not know of. We know one or two, but now we should have a directory of that and should try to showcase that in one place so that the youngsters if they are looking for something stylish they can actually opt for super premium Khadi products," Secretary in the MSME Ministry A K Panda told PTI.
The MSME Ministry also plans to rope in top designers for the super premium segment products with the help of Textiles Ministry, Panda said.
To start with, the super premium products will be sold in lounges in select Khadi outlets. However, going forward, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) may also tie up with top global luxury brands to enhance the reach of the products, official sources said, adding that the proposal was also discussed in the board meeting of the KVIC held on April 6.
Also Watch
"We will first make a list of the actual super premium Khadi products which are already being manufactured in many parts of the country which we do not know of. We know one or two, but now we should have a directory of that and should try to showcase that in one place so that the youngsters if they are looking for something stylish they can actually opt for super premium Khadi products," Secretary in the MSME Ministry A K Panda told PTI.
The MSME Ministry also plans to rope in top designers for the super premium segment products with the help of Textiles Ministry, Panda said.
To start with, the super premium products will be sold in lounges in select Khadi outlets. However, going forward, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) may also tie up with top global luxury brands to enhance the reach of the products, official sources said, adding that the proposal was also discussed in the board meeting of the KVIC held on April 6.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|280.65
|+2.00
|+0.72
|SBI
|259.70
|+0.40
|+0.15
|HDFC
|1,829.00
|+4.55
|+0.25
|Tata Steel
|587.20
|+6.75
|+1.16
|Canara Bank
|285.90
|+2.80
|+0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Magma Fincorp
|162.95
|-1.85
|-1.12
|AIA Engineering
|1,400.60
|-47.45
|-3.28
|Grasim
|1,084.20
|-11.15
|-1.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,124.20
|+14.75
|+0.70
|SBI
|259.80
|+1.40
|+0.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|809.05
|+22.35
|+2.84
|BPCL
|433.95
|+11.50
|+2.72
|Titan Company
|940.30
|+20.25
|+2.20
|HPCL
|353.95
|+5.60
|+1.61
|Tata Steel
|587.20
|+6.75
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|280.60
|+2.70
|+0.97
|Tata Steel
|586.35
|+5.35
|+0.92
|Sun Pharma
|512.40
|+4.60
|+0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,207.85
|+79.90
|+0.88
|Adani Ports
|378.30
|+3.05
|+0.81
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|384.95
|-8.95
|-2.27
|Infosys
|1,127.00
|-20.55
|-1.79
|Vedanta
|285.05
|-4.85
|-1.67
|HCL Tech
|952.65
|-9.40
|-0.98
|Larsen
|1,316.55
|-12.25
|-0.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|385.40
|-8.55
|-2.17
|Infosys
|1,129.30
|-15.70
|-1.37
|Larsen
|1,311.10
|-17.45
|-1.31
|Bajaj Auto
|2,783.05
|-27.50
|-0.98
|Axis Bank
|500.70
|-2.45
|-0.49
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|6
|2
|3
|11
|1
|Australia
|28
|23
|26
|77
|2
|England
|18
|18
|8
|44
|3
|Canada
|8
|13
|9
|30
|5
|Scotland
|5
|7
|9
|21
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|6
|6
|16
|7
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|8
|Wales
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Truth is Manu Never Returned Without Medal, Says Proud Father
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
- Quantico: It's Karaoke Time For Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism