Government Plans 'Super Premium' Khadi to Tap Luxury Customer Base

The government plans to create a "super premium" segment for Khadi in a bid to increase sales of products made using the hand-woven fabric by tapping the luxury customer base, according to a top official."We will first make a list of the actual super premium Khadi products which are already being manufactured in many parts of the country which we do not know of. We know one or two, but now we should have a directory of that and should try to showcase that in one place so that the youngsters if they are looking for something stylish they can actually opt for super premium Khadi products," Secretary in the MSME Ministry A K Panda told PTI.The MSME Ministry also plans to rope in top designers for the super premium segment products with the help of Textiles Ministry, Panda said.To start with, the super premium products will be sold in lounges in select Khadi outlets. However, going forward, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) may also tie up with top global luxury brands to enhance the reach of the products, official sources said, adding that the proposal was also discussed in the board meeting of the KVIC held on April 6.