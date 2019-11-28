Government Wants RBI to Buy Out Stressed Assets of Shadow Banks: Report
The government has also asked the central bank to consider a one time waiver to banks from classifying some real estate loans as bad loans, the government official, who declined to be named, said.
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai.
New Delhi: The finance ministry wants the Reserve Bank of India to set up a fund to buy out stressed assets of the country's top 25 shadow lenders, a government source told reporters on Thursday.
However, the RBI has opposed the idea of opening its balance sheet to buy toxic assets of the non-banking finance companies, the official said, adding discussions were ongoing.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|333.00
|24.18
|Zee Entertain
|311.85
|-2.39
|ICICI Bank
|519.20
|2.71
|Yes Bank
|69.90
|2.42
|SBI
|349.30
|1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|332.05
|23.85
|Yes Bank
|69.90
|2.42
|Axis Bank
|750.60
|-0.25
|ICICI Bank
|519.05
|2.65
|J. K. Cement
|1,155.80
|0.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|256.80
|13.98
|UPL
|578.15
|4.77
|JSW Steel
|263.55
|4.19
|IndusInd Bank
|1,567.00
|2.66
|ICICI Bank
|519.20
|2.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|519.00
|2.64
|Tata Steel
|432.25
|2.59
|IndusInd Bank
|1,567.30
|2.60
|Yes Bank
|69.90
|2.42
|SBI
|349.40
|1.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|311.85
|-2.39
|Hero Motocorp
|2,470.15
|-2.10
|HDFC
|2,313.10
|-0.99
|HDFC Bank
|1,266.05
|-0.97
|Tata Motors
|164.75
|-0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,471.40
|-1.99
|TML-D
|73.30
|-1.15
|HDFC
|2,312.25
|-1.03
|HDFC Bank
|1,266.10
|-0.95
|Tata Motors
|164.70
|-0.63
