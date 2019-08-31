Govt Accepts State Bank of India MD Anshula Kant's Resignation
Anshula Kant was appointed as the managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank.
Anshula Kant, managing director of the State Bank Of India, has been appointed as managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank. (Image: Twitter/@kanshula)
New Delhi: The government has accepted the resignation of State bank of India's managing Director Anshula Kant, following her appointment as MD and chief financial officer of the World Bank.
"The government hereby accepts the resignation of Anshula Kant, Managing Director of the bank, with effect from August 31 in relaxation of the notice period," SBI said in a BSE filing.
Kant was appointed as the managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank.
As MD and CFO, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,248.55
|0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|SBI
|273.85
|-0.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|455.35
|1.35
|Axis Bank
|663.90
|0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
|Redington
|108.35
|-0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Reliance
|1,248.35
|0.50
|GRUH Finance
|258.40
|3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|Sun Pharma
|450.40
|3.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,395.75
|3.35
|Zee Entertain
|373.10
|3.04
|Tata Steel
|344.90
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Sun Pharma
|450.65
|3.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,394.45
|3.20
|Tata Steel
|344.95
|2.80
|HUL
|1,880.10
|2.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.45
|-3.10
|Coal India
|184.75
|-2.25
|Power Grid Corp
|200.50
|-2.10
|Eicher Motors
|16,258.45
|-1.69
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|184.60
|-2.33
|Power Grid Corp
|200.55
|-2.12
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.78
|HCL Tech
|1,100.25
|-1.50
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy a Sunny Day Off with Family in NYC
- Google Doodle Honours Amrita Pritam on 100th Birth Anniversary
- How Daniil Medvedev Just Turned Heel of the Tennis World After US Open 3rd Round Win
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet